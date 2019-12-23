Loading...

The ISL boosted Campbell's bank balance, helping the former world champion finish the year with total income of more than $ 500,000.

Campbell believed that the ISL would help swimmers win the jackpot in the future.

"I have been swimming for many years now, but I have never experienced a competition like ISL before – for an old stopwatch which is quite exciting," said the team veteran. 11 year old Australian girl.

"I hope that in 30 years I will look back and there will be a fully functional professional swimming league and I think as part of that I was there in its infancy.

"If we can keep evolving and moving over time, that would be my ultimate dream."

Campbell hoped that the success of the competition would also help end a "cold war" between the ISL and FINA, a global organization.

FINA initially told swimmers that they would be banned from the Tokyo Olympics if they participated in the "rebel" ISL, but withdrew the threat after an outcry from from star athletes, including Campbell.

"It is not a case of pitting two organizations against each other," said Campbell.

"I was a fan of ISL because I saw an opportunity to advance the sport of swimming, to make it a more viable sport for athletes.

"I hope that this cold war which takes place between FINA and the ISL will be resolved in the future and I think so.

"The ISL had to come and shake up the game and change things and even if FINA could react to it, I hope we can eventually start working together for the benefit of swimming."

Campbell eagerly awaits a well-deserved break from his busiest year, which also won more than $ 400,000 in the seven World Cup series, a world title campaign in July and the FINA Champions Series – the response of the global body at ISL.

"When I started this campaign, it wasn't about making money or joining a rebel cause, it was about giving me the best possible preparation for Tokyo" said Campbell.

