Caltex becomes Ampol after failed negotiations with Chevron

The news follows Chevron's announcement last week of a $ 425 million deal to resume Puma Energy's operations in Australia, which includes 360 gas stations that the U.S. company could intend to market under the name of Caltex.

Caltex Australia will retain the rights to the name for the next three years, during which it will transition to Ampol across its entire network, at a total cost estimated at $ 165 million.

The iconic name Ampol is ready to return to gasoline enthusiasts across the country.Credit: Glenn Campbell

However, the company has also recorded between $ 18 and $ 20 million in annual savings due to the removal of the annual brand license fees paid to Chevron.

Ampol was a historic Australian fuel company, founded in 1936 and originally known as the Australian Motorists Petrol Company. It was acquired by the large fuel retailer Pioneer in 1988 before merging with Caltex Australia in 1995.

Caltex Australia chief executive Julian Segal said the company was delighted to bring back a brand with "proud Australian history".

"Ampol is an iconic brand in Australia and reflects our deep Australian heritage and expertise. Our market research confirms that Ampol continues to be viewed as a high quality and trusted brand by Australian consumers and resonates in our main customer segments, "he said.

"The transition to Ampol also supports our evolution towards a growing regional activity of fuels and commodities and will allow us to invest and build equity in a brand belonging to the company as we continue to deploy our retail strategy. This includes capturing the benefits of brand change cost synergies during deployment. "

The name change is the latest in a series of major changes for the fuel retailer, which recently announced plans to hold a 50% interest in 250 gas stations across the country to create a listed real estate trust to $ 1.1 billion.

In addition, the company is currently offering an offer of $ 34.50 per share, valued at $ 8.6 billion, from the Canadian convenience store operator Couche-Tard. Caltex Australia is currently awaiting a revised offer from Couche-Tard after declaring that its original tilt had "undervalued" the company.

Caltex Australia shareholders will be asked to approve the name change at the company's annual general meeting in May next year.

Dominic Powell writes on the retail industry for the Sydney Morning Herald and The Age.

