Calls to compensate volunteers for bush fires for their holidays

"These people show their commitment to their community and the nation. They deserve, I think, an equal commitment," he said.

"They could receive it (compensation) in the form of a payment from the government."

NSW RFS firefighters are surrounded by smoke as they work to fight a fire in Tahmoor, NSW. Credit: Kate Geraghty

The Transport Workers Union (TWU) said it had a number of members who were forced to take annual leave at their own expense to fight the fires.

They included a group of Armaguard drivers who, to date, have taken about a week of vacation leave at their expense.

"I understand that this is voluntary work, but I still have bills to pay," said a driver at the Herald.

A spokesperson for the Armaguard group told The Herald that the company will cancel annual vacation deductions and ensure workers are compensated.

"All volunteers will be paid and will not have to take annual leave in these extraordinary circumstances," said the spokeswoman.

TWU Secretary of State Richard Olsen said in recent days that the union had to fight for the members "who went to fight the fires because the companies paid them and gave them their rights".

"The TWU is aware that many companies are reluctant and resist our requests for provisions in agreements that cover emergency leave," he said.

"Given the comments regarding the increasing severity and devastation of this bush fire season, I have no doubt that concerned community members will continue to fight the fires and should be supported by their businesses (and) the community and governments should view their role as good. "

The Senior Assistant Commissioner of Rural Fire Services, Bruce McDonald, said that communities cannot be protected without the support of employers at NSW RFS volunteers.

"Volunteers continually dedicate their time to protecting communities across the state and this could not happen without supportive employers," he said.

New South Wales Minister of Police and Emergency Services David Elliott also urged employers to support employee volunteers.

A spokesperson for the minister said employers are already offered payroll tax breaks for time taken up by volunteers.

Federal Industrial Relations Minister Christian Porter said that while national employment standards reflect long-standing practices of unpaid leave and general protections for participation in various community activities, such as volunteer firefighters, "Nothing prevents employers from having time off to grant paid leave to volunteer firefighters in certain circumstances.

"With regard to payments for work they do as volunteers, volunteer firefighters are led under arrangements put in place by the state and territory governments and, as such, it is up to states and territories to determine what payments and allowances are made to volunteers, noting that many are already providing benefits to volunteers. "

NSW Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian declared a state of emergency in NSW this week.

Anna Patty is a workplace writer for the Sydney Morning Herald.

