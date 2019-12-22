Call of the Wilde: Montreal Canadiens fall to the Edmonton Oilers – Montreal

Loading...

By Brian Wilde Global News

Published on December 21, 2019 at 10:08 pm

Updated December 21, 2019 at 10:13 pm

The Montreal Canadiens started a road trip with seven games with two wins.

For their third street game against Edmonton Oilers on Saturday evening, the Canadiens had one goal: stop Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

If they don't score, the Oilers won't win.

Well, they scored a goal and won 4-3 to promise the Habs their first road loss in three games.

Wild horses

It always feels good to go back to the city where you didn't think too much about yourself and then played one of your best games there. Jeff Petry was a scapegoat in Edmonton for some of her problems back then. Although he was an unrestricted free agent when he was brought to Montreal, the people in Edmonton didn't like him. They didn't like that. They thought he had no hockey sense. Petry proved to everyone that these things were wrong, and the big problem was actually evaluating the talent in Big E. Petry was off the shelf in his time in Montreal. Sure, there was a strange bad night. Every defense lawyer can claim this. Overall, however, Petry was more than Marc Bergevin could have wished for when he was committed to him. Petry got the Habs comeback when he met Shorthanded. Then he fired the point shot that Phillip Danault had deflected 2-2. Then he started with 3: 3 for a three-point night. Memorable for Petry when he returned to Edmonton.

Ryan Poehling still doesn't put the points on the board, but he subtly finds out at the NHL level. At this higher level, Poehling plays a hard, strong and powerful hockey brand. It used to be more sophisticated at a lower level, and that will come later. However, until this finesse occurs, it will work for him to be a strong harbinger, a longtime puck fighter and a tough body. A few seasons later, most goals and assists will be scored. He'll be a good 10-goal man playing strong hockey for a while before finally having 20-goal seasons. Poehling will be very similar to Artturi Lehkonen. A useful hockey player who doesn't hurt you, who is sometimes in droughts that don't cost you because he takes care of 200 feet of ice so well. Poehling will be a solid professional. You can see how it gets there from layer to layer. It's not fun to play against him with Joel Armia. The Habs need more of this type of player, especially in the playoffs when hockey gets heavier. You know if they do it.

Max Domi seems to be finding his way around when he really starts moving his feet more on this western swing. Domi flew in Calgary on Thursday night over the winner of the Montreal overtime. The Canadians desperately needed a gate in this third section, and Domi was there to answer the call again. And he flew again. Domi undressed Darnell Nurse badly at his speed, turned him over and left him in the dust. Domi then went on smoothly. The Habs could use Domi last season. Maybe he's just coming back.

Wild goats

One issue this season is statistical for Canadians how much better the Carey Price numbers are for north-south shots than for east-west shots. Of course, every goalkeeper will be better at north-south shots, but for Price the astronomical numbers suggest giving him a direct shot rather than allowing a cross-ice pass to save. The coaching team has seen these advanced statistics. You know Price is as good as it gets in a one-on-one confrontation, but he suffers on a cross-crease pass. Therefore, the defenders must be instructed in a duel to ensure that they take the pass away and allow the shot. However, the game has just started and Shea Weber is alone in a duel with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, and Weber allows the pass. He played it in the middle and he wasn't a match over for the pass for a simple goal. Now no one argues that McDavid's clean shot would become an easy competition here, but statistics show that the pass for Price needs to be stopped. However, the point cannot be closed on this first goal without mentioning how badly Ben Chiarot was trained when McDavid bypassed him as if he couldn't skate. Sometimes it doesn't work no matter what you try, but you also have to give yourself the best chance. For Price and the Canadians, the best chance is not to allow the East-West Pass and to systematically try to close the trail. When Price sees the shot and is set for the shot, he stops the shot just like everyone else in hockey. So let him do it because it happened 1-0, and then 2-1 again, when Brett Kulak didn't stop the cross-ice pass for yet another East-West goal against Price. It was 4-3. The same problem over and over again. Nobody seems to be concentrating on correcting this.

Another drum that the Habs have to beat again and again is the need for a left-handed defender with some skill. Ben Chiarot starts playing a few ridiculously high minutes to compensate for the fact that no one is playing hard behind him on the left. Chiarot played 9:47 in the first period in Edmonton. It's easy to say that Chiarot is playing well for the Habs this season, but he's not playing so well that he'll play 29 minutes per game in the long run. He'll need a break or he'll collapse. However, you know that the head coach uses him because he looks down the bank and it makes him nervous to use someone. But that's all he has. He has Chiarot, hope and prayer, and then back to Chiarot. The second goal has only one question to criticize: what the hell did Mike Reilly do? Claude Julien was certainly not impressed when he only used Reilly for three minutes in the first hour. Imagine how much better this Habs team would be if it had a strong defender on the left. It would shock many people how much better they could be. A strong left defender of the first pair would place the Canadians in the top 10 goalscorer list. Any team that is in the top 10 goals for and against can do great things. A defender too short. That's all that makes this team a very good team, but until you get that defender, it will always be a fight on the defensive.

Let's take a look at this power game. On the first wave, oh for God's love, why Jordan Weal and Nick Cousins ​​again? That is confusing. The Canadians actually have some talented hockey players. Max Domi was a talented junior. He has some sweet movements and passes nicely. Brendan Gallagher had 35 goals last season. He's pretty much the player. Nick Suzuki will be a great hockey player. Tomas Tatar leads your team in the classification. Why? Why the love affair with cousins ​​and weal?

Nevertheless, the head coach with the Edmonton Oilers emphasized that punishments could not be used. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl exceed the additional man even more. The Habs took five minors. The Oilers took one. The punishment for the third period by cousins ​​was unnecessary and stupid. It broke the Habs momentum when he tried to find the balance even though they killed him. Montreal is appalling when it comes to killing punishments. They have to be much more careful with what they cannot. If you can't shoot the penalties well, don't accept them, especially the 200-foot penalty.

Wild cards

The World Juniors are just around the corner and it doesn't look like Mattias Norlinder will get a chance to make a big impact on the Swedish team. The Canadian draft pick has had a strong season in the second division in Sweden, but part of its competition for a team defender position is at a higher level in the elite division. Phillip Broberg is one of these players. The Swedes are strong in the blue line. You will be formidable. Their number one pairing is Rasmus Sandin and Victor Soderstrom. It seems there must be an injury or some frustration on the part of the defender to another defender so that Norlinder can see the time in the tournament.

4:03

Call of the Wilde: glass half empty or full?

Call of the Wilde: glass half empty or full?

