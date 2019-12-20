Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Trailer Montages highlights of the first season

Loading...

Infinity Ward and Activision Studios have released a new trailer for their multiplayer title, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, one that celebrates the successful launch of the first season.

Check it out below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NxOa8KFATyg [/ embed]

The trailer shows a montage of highlights of streamers and influencers that show impressive murders, tricks and pure and simple fun moments. The trailer has been published in a way to celebrate the successful launch of the first content season.

The first season was launched in two parts, and the second part was launched earlier this week, acting as a reminder to the players. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare received the first season in early December and Infinity Ward continues to add new content by launching a review. The content drop will see the return of the favorite maps of the fans "Vacant" and "Shipping", and it seems more chaotic than ever. In addition, a new mode called "Crank" and new experiences of "Special Operations" will be added to the game.

Infinity Ward and Activision have worked hard to provide players with free content updates, with a continuous stream of new and recurring content.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is now available on all platforms.

Source: Call of Duty Youtube