California's farm worker housing crisis has people sleeping in dining rooms – The Reporter

WATSONVILLE – Farm workers Carmella and Antoline live in the depths of Santa Cruz County, beyond miles of berries and production fields, in a single-story country house. The adhesive tape runs through the floorboards, and a rigid light bulb illuminates the kitchen and its worn out appliances.

The owner moved to a second family a few months ago. The house is rented for $ 3,000 a month, almost double the price that Carmella and Antoline paid when they moved a decade ago. It is approximately the cost of a small two bedroom in Silicon Valley. Here, rent a farm with two bedrooms and two bathrooms for four adults and five children.

Carmella, 40, and Antoline, 45, like many farm workers, are undocumented and identified by this news organization just by name. The couple says they endured constant threats and grudges with their new roommates, and they work seven days a week to support their family.

They feel they have few options. "If we don't work," Carmella said, "they'll kick us out."

The chronic shortage of safe and affordable housing for agricultural workers has worsened further, workers and advocates say, as the tentacles of the housing crisis in the Bay Area have reached the region. Long-term workers with low wages are being pushed further to the limit.

Santa Cruz and Monterey counties need to add 33,159 housing units, an increase of 13 percent, just to alleviate overcrowding in farm workers' homes, according to a regional work group. Most of those crowded houses include tenants from different families living under the same roof, according to the work group. And about 1 in 7 residents sleep outside the rooms, in living rooms and dining rooms, garages, hallways and closets.

"We read about gentrification in San Francisco and the Bay Area," said Assemblyman Robert Rivas, D-Hollister, author of a new law that encourages more rural housing, "but it is happening before our eyes."

A portrait of Assemblyman Robert Rivas in his office in Watsonville, California, on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. (Randy Vazquez / Bay Area News Group)

During the growing season, up to 90,000 farm workers harvest fruits and vegetables, tend to cultivate and maintain the land in the Salinas and Pájaro valleys. About 90 percent were born and raised in Mexico.

"The availability of housing for agricultural workers is a persistent problem," said Dave Puglia of the Western Producers Association. "And it has worsened."

Rents in the peripheral counties of Santa Cruz and Monterey have increased by almost 50 percent since 2011, as Silicon Valley refugees have changed longer trips to cheaper homes.

Watsonville, a six-square-mile agricultural town with a city center still recovering from the Loma Prieta earthquake in 1989, has become a destination for Bay Area workers. Its population grew by almost 4 percent between 2010 and 2017, adding 2,250 new residents, according to census figures. However, in the last five years, only 440 new houses and apartments have been built in the city.

"The challenges that the Bay Area has as a whole are spreading to all large and small communities," said Watsonville city manager Matt Huffaker. The City Council has been in favor of development, he said, but open space is limited and the city center is still marked with empty shop windows and old apartment buildings.

The search for affordable housing has attracted more families, higher housing prices and more social pressures than the region has seen in two decades. "That puts a burden on the members of our existing community," he said.

The average salary for an agricultural worker in California is $ 12.60 per hour, approximately $ 26,200 per year. A family of two workers who earn $ 50,000 a year would spend more than half of their salary in the typical apartment in Santa Cruz or Monterey counties. Proponents say that farm workers on the central coast now need three or four incomes to pay rent in Santa Cruz and Monterey counties.

Buy a house It is even more out of reach. The average price of a home in Watsonville is approximately $ 600,000, while the average income of a home is $ 51,500. The relationship between housing prices and income is 11 to 1, much higher than even San Francisco, Oakland and San José.

As housing costs increased and more families concentrated in smaller spaces, the city had to spend more on support services, including parks, recreation and social programs. "With the high cost of living and the low average income, it has a cascading effect," Huffaker said.

An exhaustive survey of workers published last year by a government and business consortium found a growing housing crisis:

Two thirds of the workers in the Salinas and Pájaro valleys lived in heavily populated units according to federal standards;

In a typical house, at least five people shared a single bathroom. Migrant workers and families who share homes with unrelated families shared a bathroom between seven people;

Almost 9 out of 10 workers rent, with few agricultural employees who own a house or mobile home.

Ann López, executive director of the Center for Families of Agricultural Workers, said her organization has seen the increasing pressures that lead families and children to unsafe conditions.

Ann López, left, Director of the Center for Families of Agricultural Workers, and Lupe Bartolo, speak with an agricultural worker in a clandestine monthly food distribution conducted by the Center for Families of Agricultural Workers in Santa Cruz County, California, in August of 2019. (Doug Duran / Bay Area News Group)

Lopez said his organization learned that 16 people shared a two-bedroom house and a bathroom. Families have come to the center for help to escape violent domestic relations, or to replace stoves, refrigerators and buckled floors.

Workers have few options other than sharing small spaces. "The bottom line is that there are no homes," Lopez said. "It is shameful".

The wages of agricultural workers, covering thousands of acres of grapes, berries and agricultural products in the valleys, have not kept pace with housing costs.

Ernestina Solorio arrived in the United States about 20 years ago and has a worker visa. Pick strawberries at a farm in the Salinas Valley and earn about $ 460, after taxes, during a typical week in the harvest season.

There is simply no room in Solorio's budget to pay the $ 2,000 a month in rent, compared to the $ 1,300 when he moved 12 years ago, for a three-bedroom house in downtown Watsonville. Solorio rents a room to another family of farm workers.

Ernestina Solorio, an agricultural worker, is in the kitchen of her house in Watsonville, California, on Monday, July 8, 2019. Solorio, a mother of four, lives in the house with her family and another family. (Randy Vazquez / Bay Area News Group)

On any night, about 10 people from two families sleep under the same roof and share a bathroom. If rents continue to increase, he said through a translator: "I don't understand how I will survive."

The threats and insistence of the Trump administration that it will take strong measures against immigration have added a layer of stress and fear to the community. Few are willing to complain about their apartments, worried that an owner can evict them and leave them homeless.

The bets are high. The housing shortage exacerbates other industry and community challenges and threatens the long-term health of the region's $ 5 billion agricultural industry, experts say.

But even when farmers and workers' advocates agree with the problem, they have fought hard for a new law, effective as of January 1, which facilitates the construction of housing for workers on surplus land. It requires that farm owners hand over the administration of the units to a nonprofit organization, avoiding the conflict that employers also serve as owners.

But farmers, including a coalition of agricultural offices, family winemakers, fruit growers and others, say the crisis will worsen. They are particularly upset about a provision that prohibits some state funds from being used to build dormitories for seasonal immigrant workers with H-2A visas. Visas require producers and harvesters to provide free housing for immigrant workers during their temporary stays.

Puglia, of the Western Producers Association, said farmers distrust the provisions and will not accept the program. "They won't do it."

Rivas, a member of Hollister's first-term assembly, called the measure an initial step.

"When the average price of a house is about $ 600,000 in this valley, it's a problem. It's a big, big problem," Rivas said during an interview at this Salinas office. “When the pressures of Silicon Valley and the San José region are observed, the average price of a home is $ 1.2 million. That is putting great pressure on this region. ”

New housing and construction plans continue too slowly for many in the community. "Families need decent, safe and affordable housing," said Julie Conway, housing manager for Santa Cruz County. "You can't grow without labor."

While threats of immigration and violence raids persist, some workers have lined the exterior of their homes with security cameras. Others keep dogs on their front porch.

Dominga, 35, lives with her husband and four daughters. The couple arrived 13 years ago from Oaxaca, on a dangerous five-night trip through the desert with daughters of 1 and 2 years.

An agricultural worker sits in her living room with her young daughters at her home in Watsonville, California, on Monday, July 8, 2019. The worker shares the house with other families. She lives in the house with her husband and four daughters along with another family. (Randy Vazquez / Bay Area News Group)

The parents work in the strawberry fields, and on one visit, Dominga's jeans were stained with ground and crushed strawberries. His skin darkened for hours in the sun.

"Sometimes I don't want to get up in the morning," he said. "I am so tired."

The competition for reasonably priced apartments in Watsonville is fierce. Her income has increased from $ 1,600 to $ 2,000 since 2014. The income she and her husband earn from agricultural work have not grown so fast. "We struggle a lot to find this place," he said through an interpreter.

The family rents the living room, walled with sheets hanging on clotheslines, from their two-bedroom apartment to another migrant family. Dominga's teenage daughters share a room, and younger children share the main room with their parents.

Dominga said he is worried about his girls and their future. "I'm trying" she said, while her two youngest children played nearby, "to keep these children out of the field."