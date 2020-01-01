California man dies while skiing in Park City

Loading...

PARK CITY – A 20-year-old man from California was killed in a ski incident at Park City Mountain Resort on Tuesday, according to the resort.

Police have not revealed the man's name, but TMZ identified him as Charlie Noxon, son of the creator of "Orange Is the New Black" and "Weeds" Jenji Kohan.

Park City Mountain said in a statement Wednesday that the ski patrol responded to a "serious incident" on an intermediate trail near Canyons Village. The Sherman Oaks man was pronounced dead after receiving emergency care, the complex said.

A spokeswoman for the resort declined to give more details about the incident.

Sheriff's deputies received a report of a death in the complex on Tuesday around 2:30 p.m., Lt. Andrew Wright said with the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

He gave few details on Wednesday, saying investigators were still trying to find out exactly what happened.

"Just a truly tragic accident," said Wright.

The deputies retained the name of the skier pending notification of kinship.

TMZ reports that Noxon fell and was taken by helicopter to a nearby hospital. He was visiting Park City with his brothers and his father, the writer Christopher Noxon, according to TMZ.