California allows testing of trucks and vans on public roads

The state of California has announced that it will run light-duty autonomous delivery vehicles on public streets.

The Verge reports that the new rule only applies to vehicles that weigh less than 4,536 kg and is therefore topped on class 1 and 2 trucks, including minibuses, pick-ups, step-vans and vans. Companies must apply for permits that vary depending on whether or not a backup driver is present.

Those vehicles that do have backup drivers must use trained drivers with clean records and require proof of testing under controlled conditions, as well as timely collision and human intervention reports. Test vehicles without a backup driver need a certified link to an external operator, an & # 39; interaction plan & # 39; from the police and verification that the cars comply with federal safety standards and have autonomous capacities of level 4 or 5.

For certain public tests, vehicles also need data recorders, certified resistance to cyber attacks, and guarantees that the vehicle can be used safely. In addition, vehicles must have the ability to share owner and operator information in the event of an accident.

The market for light, autonomous vehicles used for commercial purposes remains very small, but has enormous growth potential. A notable company, Nuro, has tested its self-driving delivery service with pilot programs in Arizona and Texas and has revealed that it will apply for a license to also test its autonomous vehicles in California.

The California DMV can start approving permits within 30 days.