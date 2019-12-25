Calgary's Ramsay turkey immortalized in the online comic – Calgary

Loading...

Calgary's well-known Ramsay turkey has now been immortalized in an online comic.

The comic was published on the Sprawl website and tells the story of Turk, a wild turkey that came to the southeastern community in April.

Sam Hester, a comic journalist and sprawl collaborator, said she saw Turk on her street for the first time.

"We just saw him walking around," said Hester. "He was sitting in front of the front door looking into people's windows."

Erin Joslin, a long-time Ramsay resident, said people quickly became interested in Turkey.

"It became our feel-good story," said Joslin. “The community is persecuting the Turks. We always care about his wellbeing and wonder what he's up to. "

Hester said it was the church that had gathered around Turk that inspired her to write the comic.

"People were just starting to talk to each other," said Hester. "Discussions about whether we should do something about it [Turkey], whether we are concerned or whether we are excited? That led to very nice conversations. "

She said the conversations she had with neighbors were slowly turning to more pressing community issues, but she is amazed by the fact that so many were started by a turkey.

"I think it's important to let people know that this is a great way to decide what to do," said Hester. "It's not just about a turkey, but … when you talk to your neighbors and communicate with each other, everything is done that way."

Hester and Joslin said the community members will be keeping an eye on Turk to make sure it survives its first winter as a Ramsay turkey.

