Calgary's family mourns 4 dogs in the house fire, thanks to the community for their support – Calgary

A few Christmas ornaments are all that Lynn Snow has to remind her of her beloved dogs.

Delicate white balls are named Jake, Juno, Jasper and Jojo. A friend of Snow brought her to Calgary on vacation.

"I love my dogs. I would give up everything to have them back. I would give up my house. I would give up my car, my job, everything just to have these poor dogs back. They were the world for me." Snow said.

A fire broke out at Snow in Dover on October 7th. She was in the hospital with her daughter and visited her partner James Fancy, who underwent surgery to remove his appendix. There the couple got the call that their house was on fire.

"At first she didn't believe them," Fancy recalled that night. "I found out a couple of hours later that the dogs didn't make it."

There was no one in the house at the time. The dogs could not be saved.

"It was really difficult. They stumble around a bit and wonder why. The house was not important, but it was the animals. I would rather have the dogs because we can always build them up again. You can't do the animals, "said Fancy.

A GoFundMe page was set up by Fancy's colleagues. It helped pay the bills while he was recovering from work and waiting for the insurance to be paid.

“I was a little skeptical at first, but after seeing how many donations were received, I found it pretty amazing. I didn't realize we needed this kind of help, but after we sat back and looked at it, we realized that it helped us a lot, ”said Fancy.

The family is now renovating the house that was damaged by the fire. Photos of their four pets are sitting in their rented house, decorated with Christmas frames.

The couple says it was the support of friends and strangers in the city that helped them overcome their loss this time of year.

"I have to say," Thank you, guys, "because it warms my heart, that there are people who would actually do it for someone, because, as I said, I never believed in the world," said Snow.

