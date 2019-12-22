Calgary Wildlife Rehabilitation Group running out of room to house injured bats in downtown Calgary

Loading...

A Calgary Wildlife Rescue Group is struggling to raise funds to keep pace with the increase in the number of bats they treat.

A silver-haired bat is one of the tiny patients recovering from an injured wing of the Calgary Wildlife Rehabilitation Society after being found in a downtown snow bank.

“We see quite a few bats in the city center. There are many places to hide and there are significant river food sources, ”said Melanie Whalen, director of animal care at CWRS.

CWRS employees have said in the past two months that they have seen many injured large brown bats from the city center and silver-haired bats that came in during their migration.

“Small brown bats and long-eared bats are now considered endangered species. So you definitely need help, ”said Whalen.

A combination of window blowing and white-nose syndrome – a fungal disease of the bats – is believed to contribute to their population decline.

“We should be concerned about where they fit in their ecological niche. They are insectivores, so they eat a lot of insects and we need them to control pests. Some of the species outside of Canada are pollinators, ”said Whalen.

The CWRS is now collecting donations as employees try to take care of injured bats in the facility.

"You saw how full it was in the room," said Whalen, referring to the many special cages in northwestern Calgary.

“We no longer have enough reptaria and places to put them up. We use soft straps. It would be nice to have a separate building to insulate them and better control the temperature. "

The CWRS hopes to start building the new bat enclosure this spring.

According to the Alberta Community Bat Program, it is unknown where exactly the majority of bats in the province hibernate.

