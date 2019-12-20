Calgary senior donated an oven after it was stolen – Calgary

Loading...

Adrienne Gnam will celebrate a Merry Christmas this year thanks to some generous community members who have come forward after a brazen crime.

The 81-year-old spoke to Global News earlier this week after finding out in October that someone had broken into her property through the back gate of the house, turned off her security light, and gone into her garage.

Once inside, they stole their 15 year old gas stove.

Following the story, dozens of individuals and companies across Calgary and beyond contacted Global News and offered to either donate a new stove to Gnam or offer their money to buy a new one.

On Friday, Reznor HVAC, Pete the Plumber and his team installed a brand new stove for free at Gnam with a Christmas spirit.

For her, the replacement stove was a Christmas surprise that she didn't see coming.

"I never thought I'd get a new oven," said Gnam. "I never did – I thought maybe someone has an old one to give me."

Crews give Adrienne Gnam some details about their new oven.

For those who donated the stove, there was a need to give something back.

"Fortunately, we are in an industry that is able to get in and take care of this situation," said Lorne Reitback from Equipco Ltd.

"Besides Christmas, this is Calgary," said Pete. "We are a great city, we are the largest city in Canada, we help people and that is what we are about."

In exchange for their kindness, Gnam gave the crews freshly baked Christmas cookies as a thank you.

