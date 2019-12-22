Calgary Police, Alberta RCMP looking for man wanted for domestic violence – Calgary

Loading...

Published on December 21, 2019 at 9:42 pm

Smaller font

Reduce the font size of the article

-ON

Larger font

Increase the font size of the article

A +

According to a Friday press release, the Calgary Police Service is working with RCMP to find a man who is being searched for alleged domestic crimes.

Similar news

Dallas Donald Curtis, 31, of Claresholm, Alta., Is being searched for an arrest warrant for making three threats and for failing to comply with a court order, police said.

Officers said they were concerned about the welfare of his victims who live in Calgary.

Curtis is 6 feet 1 inches tall with an average height, hazel eyes, and brown hair, the police say. Officers believe that he lives in the Claresholm area, but noted that he also spent time in Calgary and Lethbridge.

If you know where Curtis is, call police emergency number 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online

The story continues under the advertisement

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR