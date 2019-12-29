Calgary meets Vancouver in a 3-game home game

Loading...

Vancouver Canucks (20-15-4, fourth in the Pacific Division) versus Calgary Flames (20-15-5, third in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Sunday, 9 p.m. European summer time

The bottom line: Calgary hosts Vancouver and wants to break its home slide in three games.

The flames are 6-5-1 in Division Matchups. Calgary has given up 19 Powerplay goals and lost 85% of their opponents' chances.

The Canucks are 10-9-3 in the Western Conference game. Vancouver leads the NHL with 37 Powerplay goals, led by J.T. Miller at seven.

In their last encounter on October 5, Calgary won 3-0. Johnny Gaudreau recorded a team high of 3 points for the Flames.

TOP PERFORMER: Matthew Tkachuk scored 33 total points, scoring 15 goals and adding 18 assists for the flames. Elias Lindholm has accumulated 9 points for Calgary in the last 10 games.

Troy Stecher leads the Canucks by four in 39 games this season. Brock Boeser has accumulated 11 points for Vancouver in the last 10 games.

LAST 10 MATCHES: Canucks: 6-4-0, an average of three goals, 5.2 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes, while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a 0.920 percent saving.

Flames: 6-3-1, an average of 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 2.9 penalty kicks and 7.7 penalty minutes, giving up 2.4 goals per game with a percentage lead of 0.929.

INJURIES: Flames: Not listed.

Canucks: Brandon Sutter: Day by day (upper body), Josh Leivo: Out (knees).

The Associated Press created this story using Data Skrive technology and Sportradar data.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

