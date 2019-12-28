Calgary Flames Torch Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place – Edmonton

Loading...

Published on December 27, 2019

Updated December 27, 2019 at 11:45 p.m.

The first battle of Alberta in the 2019-2020 NHL season was not particularly dramatic as the Calgary flames crushed the Edmonton Oilers 5-1 on Friday evening at Rogers Place.

The Oilers have been 4: 10: 1 in their last 15 games.

The Flames had Ryan Nugent-Hopkins sales from the start, so Calgary striker Andrew Mangiapane scored a goal in just 11 seconds.

Later in the first period, Mangiapane beat defender Darnell Nurse of Oilers for the puck and fed Matthew Tkachuk 2-0.

Less than three minutes later, Edmonton's captain Connor McDavid fired a shot from Nurse’s Point past Flames netminder David Rittich, scoring his 22nd goal of the season.

Calgary's Sean Monahan scored early in the second period.

Elias Lindholm added a fourth Flames goal late in the game. At that point, goalkeeper Mikko Koskinen was replaced by Mike Smith after scoring four goals in 24 shots.

Flames striker Mikael Backlund scored a 5-1 win in the third half after 57 seconds.

The Oilers (20-17-4) will receive the New York Rangers on Tuesday.

Below are some videos from Edmonton Oilers' 2019-20 Global News coverage.

