Calgary 2020 new year baby at Peter Lougheed Center – Calgary

Published on January 1, 2020 at 6:47 pm

Calgary welcomed his first New Year's baby, born early in the morning on Wednesday morning.

Alberta Health Services announced that the little girl Maya, six pounds and 11 ounces, was born shortly after midnight at 12:20 p.m. at the Peter Lougheed Center.

Maya's mother Ania, who was born a week ago, said she didn't expect to have Calgary's first newborn of the year, and didn't expect her 21-month-old son Yakub to take on the role of being a big brother so quickly ,

"When he saw her for the first time, he was very excited," said Ania. "He wanted to share his plane with her and he never shared his favorite toy with anyone and he wanted to give it to her."

Ania said that she chose the name Maya because it means princess in Polish.

