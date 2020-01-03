“Cache issue” causes Xiaomi cameras to show other people’s camera feeds

Loading...

The two Xiaomi home security cameras.

Someone else is sleeping baby. The camera's power shows a strange distortion, missing data and an incorrect crop like this.

Sometimes the images are very distorted.

"Baaaang!" I guess this is someone's office.

A payment counter?

Chinese electronics manufacturer Xiaomi has closed the Google Home Hub integration of its security cameras after a cache problem caused some of Xiaomi's camera transmissions to go to the wrong people. The error was first reported by Reddit user Dio-V, with a post titled "When I load the Xiaomi camera in my Google home center, I get still images of other people's homes!"

Dio-V published a video that shows that pressing the "camera" button on a Google Home paired with a Xiaomi camera, after a long wait, would show a corrupted and distorted image. Dio-V says that this power is not from one of his cameras. The user also published several images of other random cameras that would appear on his smart screen.

After the publication of reddit, Android police resumed the story and Google quickly closed the integration. Google told the site "We are aware of the problem and we are in contact with Xiaomi to work on a solution. Meanwhile, we are disabling Xiaomi integrations in our devices."

Around these parts, Xiaomi is said to be a Chinese smartphone manufacturer that makes wild designs that never reach the US. UU., But over the years, Xiaomi has become a more general manufacturer of electronic products. The company's two security cameras, called "My Home Security Cameras" or "Xiaomi Mijia" are sold on Amazon and Walmart and start at $ 40. The cameras are the Xiaomi version of a Dropcam (or I suppose it is now Nest Cam), which offers easy-to-use Wi-Fi connectivity and iOS and Android applications for remote monitoring. There is also integration with the Google Home Hub smart screen, which can display remote videos.

Xiaomi gave a statement to Engadget, saying: "We are aware that there was a problem receiving still images when connecting My Home Security Camera Basic 1080p in the center of Google Home. Sorry for the inconvenience this has caused to our users." Xiaomi says the problem "was caused by a cache update on December 26, 2019, which was designed to improve the transmission quality of the camera."

Apparently, the error was due to the integration of the camera with Google Home Hub and could appear in "bad network conditions", which explains the long loading times in the video. Xiaomi said: "We have also found that 1,044 users were with such integrations and only a few with extremely poor network conditions could be affected." Xiaomi closed the statement saying: "Xiaomi has communicated and solved this problem with Google, and has also suspended this service until the root cause has been completely resolved, to ensure that such problems do not happen again."