CA and players' union plan air quality policy as match flies

The Sydney test is less than two weeks away, with most NSWs having been hit by bush fires in the past month and endless in sight.

Certain Sydney men's and women's matches have been canceled with the support of NSW Cricket in recent weeks, with paramedics being called on to at least one match for non-asthmatic players.

SCG was smothered by smoke in a recent Sheffield Shield game, however, play continued as NSW player Stephen O & # 39; Keefe called the conditions "shocking" and "toxic".

CA has not previously had a smoke policy and relies on a mix of guidelines from the ICC, state governments and the Australian Institute of Sport for officials to make decisions .

It is understood that the goal is to change that, the first work having started in the last month on the development of protocols for future summers.

A fan wears a face mask as protection against smoke at Manuka Oval. Credit: AAP

CA chief medical officer Dr. John Orchard is involved, as is Brendan Drew of the Australian Cricketers & # 39; Association, who is in constant dialogue with the players.

These protocols should help eliminate all gray areas, where there are differences between ICC guidelines and government recommendations.

The AIS considers an air quality index of 150 dangerous for endurance from high intensity exercise while some state governments consider 200 to be dangerous and CCI 300.

"Cricket Australia, alongside cricket associations and BBL clubs, is closely monitoring air quality and visibility in areas affected by bushfires," CA said in a statement.

"With the safety of players, supporters and staff being our number one priority, the guidelines state what needs to be measured and researched.

"We will be constantly monitoring the situation and will be ready on the ground in the event of any circumstances, as we know that conditions change very quickly in these scenarios."

Smoke has become a problem in a number of sports in Sydney. Some NRL and A-League clubs have had to shift the schedule for training sessions or even take them indoors to cope with the conditions.

The air quality of BBL matches played in bushfire areas is also assessed one hour before scheduled start times. Players in Saturday's abandoned game noted that it was more difficult to breathe than normal.

The Thunder Shane Bond coach admitted that the situation was difficult for CA given its unprecedented nature.

"It's all new, how do you set up protocols … what is the appropriate level of fog or smoke to play?" Said Bond. "It’s really, really hard."

