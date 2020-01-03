C.J. Beathard returns; Emmanuel Sanders not present – The Reporter

Loading...

SANTA CLARA – The final practice of the 49ers before their farewell began on Friday with the reappearance of C.J. Beathard and the absence of Emmanuel Sanders due to personal reasons.

Beathard returns after the death of his brother Clay on December 21 in Nashville; A memorial service was held on Saturday in his hometown of Franklin, Tenn.

Sanders participated in Thursday's session and seemed fine when talking to him later in his locker. A 49ers spokesman said Sanders was excused on Friday for personal reasons.

Other places of interest from Friday's 30-minute media window

– Defensive end Dee Ford worked on a side field with a strength coach. Ford showed encouraging signs that he will be ready for the divisional playoff game on January 11 at Levi Stadium, having lost most of the last two months with a hamstring strain.

– Linebacker Kwon Alexander (pectoral) and security fort Jaquiski Tartt (ribs) continue to participate in contactless shirts.

– The 49ers practiced under partly sunny skies and warm January temperatures of 61 degrees. That is probably not the case next Saturday, with a 40 percent chance of rain in the forecast.