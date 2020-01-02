BYU's offensive and defensive lines in 2020 will be reinforced by the somewhat surprising returns of OL Tristen Hoge, DL Khyiris Tonga

Loading...

PROVO – After absorbing the blow of a defeat in the Hawaii Bowl last week, a 38-34 setback against the Rainbow Warriors versus 21,582 at Aloha Stadium, BYU football coaches and fans have needed a boost to get it . about that second consecutive defeat and the sadness after Christmas.

They finally got some positive news in recent days, as three of the four BYU players who were more likely to leave early for the draft or the NFL transfer said they plan to play their last seasons of Provo eligibility.

The star's tight end, Matt Bushman, announced last Friday on his Instagram account that he will return, while the prominent defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga waited until New Year's Eve to say he would return, giving the news via Twitter.

“Trust the coaches. Trust the process. Trust the family, ”Tonga wrote. “I decided to stay in BYU during my last year. See you in 2020. Van Cougs!

On Wednesday, the father of offensive lineman Tristen Hoge announced on Twitter that his son also plans to return.

“This Big Cat is healthy once again and better than ever! 2020 will be a great nation of pumas! ”Wrote Marty Hoge.

Tristen Hoge, who had transferred to BYU from Notre Dame and was out of the 2017 season, played in all 13 games in 2018, but only five in 2019 before suffering a patellar tendon tear against Toledo. Because he already graduated and is finishing his first year in the Master's program in Public Administration, it was speculated that Hoge would transfer or abandon football altogether.

The former four-star recruit could also have been an eligible graduate transfer immediately in another program, or declared for the NFL draft. But he will return.

"It's almost 100 percent," said Marty Hoge. "He has scored and is ready to finish his last season the way he knows he can do it at a very high level."

On Tuesday, BYU offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes tweeted that he was "really proud" of Bushman and Tonga "for making mature decisions" to return.

“Many guys today only chase the league. More excited than ever by 2020! ”, Wrote Grimes. "Happy new year to us!"

Grimes said before the bowl game that BYU was tracking the transfer portal and maybe even the junior college qualifies for receivers and brokers, perhaps knowing that the fifth-year transfer broker Ty & # 39; Son Williams was not going to try to recover another year of eligibility after suffering a torn ACL in the fourth game, against Washington.

"Certainly, (the broker and the open receiver) are critical points for us in this class, yes," said Grimes, acknowledging that it is advisable to keep a couple of scholarships open. “If you are in the market for a transfer, particularly a graduation transfer, those things often happen late, as we saw last year (with Williams and fellow RB Emmanuel Esukpa). So you should be able to move with one of those guys when the opportunity presents itself. And, therefore, we are looking in every corner and crack we can to find a type that is right for us as we did last year. ”

Williams announced the day after Christmas that he will give up a possible sixth season of eligibility and testify for the April draft. He told the Cougar Sports radio show on Saturday that he would have returned to BYU if he believed there was a good chance he would be granted the exemption for medical difficulties.

"There was a small possibility, but it was not one I was willing to take," he told the program.

As of Thursday, three players are known to be on the transfer portal: rising juniors Skyler Southam (kicker) and Joe Critchlow (quarterback) and sophomore Hirkley Latu, who dropped out of the program at the fall camp .

"We've talked to Joe," BYU coach Kalani Sitake said when the signing period began on December 18. "He loves it here. We will give him the opportunity to graduate and then transfer. As for the competition, I think he was given a fair chance to compete. He wants to play more, and we want the best for him too."

Sitake said that "probably" there will be more BYU transfers, but he did not give more details. He reiterated that even if a player enters the transfer portal, he can still return, as did the deep Beau Tanner. Tanner made two tackles and broke a pass in the bowl game, his last game as Cougar.

"We have boys who want to compete and want to be in the field, and for some reason it hasn't happened here," Sitake said. "So I imagine there will be others (who want to transfer)."

Meanwhile, the return of the 6-foot 4-inch and 320-pound Tonga is huge for a BYU defensive line that loses two other significant contributors, the outer end Trajan Pili and the tackle JJ Nwigwe, who shone in the bowl game with two catches

Tonga, Bracken El-Bakri, Uriah Leiataua, Austin Chambers and Zac Dawe will be pressured to play as Alden Tofa, Lorenzo Fauatea and Devin Kaufusi. Gabe Summers and Earl Tuioti-Mariner are also expected to return, who were injured in the South Florida game and could not play the rest of the season.