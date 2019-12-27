BYU tight end Matt Bushman says he will return for the senior season in 2020

Loading...

PROVO • The holiday season has not been kind to the BYU soccer program, with the Cougars losing 38-34 to Hawaii in the Hawaii Bowl on Christmas Eve and the transfer of fifth-year graduates Ty'Son Williams announcing that he was entering the NFL draft.

But on Friday night, the Cougars received good news. The star's tight end, Mattt Bushman, the BYU pass leader in 2019, announced on his Instagram account that he plans to return for his senior season in 2020.

“After thinking about it and considering it, I decided to stay in my last year. I'm excited for the future, "Bushman wrote.

A family member confirmed that the announcement was legitimate.

Bushman caught 47 passes to reach the highest 688 yards of his career last season, with four touchdowns and a length of 44. He will be the main receiver of BYU passes in yards and receptions because seniors Micah Simon, Talon Shumway and Aleva Hifo They will all be leaving the program.

The only other tight end that caught a pass for BYU in 2019, Moroni Laulu-Pututau (nine catches, 124 yards) is also graduating.

The 6-foot-5-foot and 245-pound Bushman caught six passes for 91 yards in the Hawaii Bowl; He now has 125 catches for 1,719 yards and nine touchdowns in his career at BYU.

Bushman, who is married to Emily, the daughter of the former great Chad Lewis of BYU, ranks seventh in most receiving categories for a tight wing in the history of the school.

The other BYU junior who is considered a possibility to give up his senior season and become the professional and defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga, has not yet disclosed his future intentions.