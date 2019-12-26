BYU football: Zach Wilson's uneven performance in bowl loss could open QB controversy during the offseason

Loading...

HONOLULU – While patiently and gently responding to questions at the post-game press conference after receiving a Hawaiian coup, a 38-34 loss to the Rainbow Warriors in the Hawaii Bowl on Christmas Eve at Aloha Stadium, the dejected BYU coach Kalani Sitake played when asked. by a local reporter about UH quarterback Cole McDonald, the young man who threw for 493 yards and four touchdowns without interception.

Sitake acknowledged that McDonald is a "great quarterback" with all the necessary tools (size, arm strength, mobility and competitive mobility) to succeed at the next level if he passes his senior season and goes to the NFL.

It was a painful reminder to Sitake that his own hand-picked starting quarterback, the young Zach Wilson, is not there yet.

Of course, Wilson was named BYU's most prominent player after pitching for 274 yards and running for 72 and two touchdowns. He made some excellent pitches and gutty runs, including a third and 4 fight for 6 yards deep in BYU territory at the end of the game that he forgot due to the plays that followed.

“The turnovers, all of them, came at bad times for us. We couldn't really recover from them. "- BYU coach Kalani Sitake

But Wilson's overall performance was difficult and marred by inexcusable mistakes, just as many others had been in their inconsistent second-year season. And now there will probably be a quarterback controversy in the Provo offseason, as the alternates of Jaren Hall and Baylor Romney, who will be second-year red-shirt students in 2020 if they return, shined when they were given the opportunity while Wilson was out with a thumb injury.

Wilson had the opportunity in his ninth start of the year, and on the 16th of his career, against a Hawaiian defense that occupies 95th place of the 130 FBS teams, to erase any doubt that he should be the unquestioned incumbent on September 3 in Utah. But he didn't take advantage of his golden opportunity, he wasn't even about to replicate that perfect outing a year ago in the Potato Bowl victory over western Michigan when he was 18 to 18 and clearly identified himself as the one without a doubt. It starts in 2019.

"The turnovers, all of them, came at a bad time for us," Sitake said. "We couldn't really recover from them."

Meanwhile, McDonald did not commit turnovers, although it should be noted that BYU defenders Troy Warner and Kavika Fonua should have filed interceptions.

"We drop spikes and things like that," Sitake said. "We have to get the best end of the deal and you do it by running at a higher level and that is my job as a coach to make sure our boys do that in all three phases."

This day, the big breaks simply followed the path of Hawaii, contributing to McDonald's ability to overcome Wilson after Wilson overcame him in the 49-23 crash last year at Provo in the first start of the race. from Wilson.

McDonald and the Warriors took a great rest when Zac Dawe stripped him, only for the repeating officials to revoke the call in the field of a BYU recovery, saying that the QB's knee was down before Dawe kicked the ball. Ryan Meskell threw a 46-yard field goal the next play to give UH a 24-14 lead.

Wilson was intercepted twice (the first selection was diverted and it was not entirely his fault), he groped in the goal line to cost precious points to his team and could not reach a first attempt, the play was also suspicious, in that third critic -and-2 situation with BYU clinging to a 34-31 advantage that will be reaffirmed for years.

Wilson's intense and usually admirable competitiveness got the best of him when he made a reckless attempt to jump over two UH defenders on the goal line with the game tied at 31 when the most prudent action would have been to secure the ball first.

BYU quarterback Zach Wilson (1) loses the ball due to a blow from Hawaii defensive defender Eugene Ford on the right, while Wilson tries to jump to the end zone during the second half of the college football game from the NCAA of the Hawaii Bowl on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. In Honolulu, Hawaii regained football in the final zone for a touchback.

Eugene Tanner, AP

Still, Wilson should be credited for recovering well enough from that outstanding reel stroke to take the Cougars to UH 3 in his next possession; However, they had to settle for a 20-yard field goal, emblematic of another Wilson deficiency perceived throughout the season: the inefficiency of the red zone.

Leading 34-31 with 4:07 remaining, BYU had a 90 percent chance of winning, according to ESPN FPI. Then came the critical mistakes: the incomplete pass to Micah Simon and the interception that ended the game.

That selection, the ninth of the Wilson season, came first from the Hawaii 39 with less than a minute left. With the Cougars driving and having two dead times, Wilson was becoming another time similar to Tennessee. And then it wasn't like that.

"From what I saw, the defender (Khoury Bethley) made a great play," Sitake said. “He undermines the route. I think we also had other routes available. But that was what Zach was comfortable with. I thought we were in a very good position, where we were as a team. "

Now the coach is in a difficult position, along with offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes and game coordinator / quarterback coach Aaron Roderick as BYU, who finished 7-6 for the second consecutive year, but without the momentum and goodwill that last year provided a bowl victory. – He goes to the offseason with many questions to answer, including the quarterback's great response.

Sitake often resorts to the coach's speech in situations like this, and will almost certainly do it again when spring begins in early March. Answering a question about why it took Tyler Allgeier so long (eight carries, 77 yards, all in the second half) to enter the game, he turned to a family refrain.

"Yes, I want to say that our boys compete and whoever wins the place in practice and through our preparation is the one who will play most of the repetitions," said Sitake. “For many of our things, we can only start one race at a time. So, whatever gives us points on the board. ”

Or, in the case of the starting quarterback, it should be who wins the Cougars. And on a picturesque day in paradise, that quarterback was not the one who started the last four games for BYU in 2019.

Let the debate begin.