BYU football: long travel delays, bad weather can not calm the enthusiasm of the cougars for the bowl game

HONOLULU – Fifteen hours after boarding the buses at its football facilities in Provo, the itinerant party of 290 souls of BYU, including several children under the age of 5, landed in Oahu on Friday night.

Scheduled to leave Salt Lake City at 11 am, the charter flight was delayed by a mechanical problem that prevented the Cougars from boarding for almost two hours, then sat on the runway for almost another hour before finally leaving at 2: 50 pm

They arrived on Oahu at 9:35 p.m. MST, having spent what assistant coach Ed Lamb estimated there was more than eight hours on the plane.

"Needless to say, it has been a very, very long day," Lamb said when the Cougars took the keys to their room at the Sheraton Waikiki and then headed to the hotel's elegant ballroom for a team meal over four hours later than scheduled.

Defensive tackle Trajan Pili, whose son Trajan Jr. was one of those children aboard the Jumbo, said that the problems to reach this tropical paradise did not mitigate the team's emotion and would not affect the way it would be practiced on Saturday by the morning.

"We got over it," he said. "We just play games, watch movies, make the most of it."

Hawaiian players registered at their team's hotel, the Moana Surfrider, which is just at the end of the BYU excavations the next few days, Thursday night.

The Cougars practiced at Kamehameha High School on Saturday morning, while the Rainbow Warriors exercised not far away at Farrington High.

After practice, the Cougars were scheduled to go to the Wet & # 39; n & # 39; Wild in Kapolei, although weather forecasts require cloudy skies, rain and wind all weekend. They were to meet for a picture of the team at the Ocean Lawn of the Royal Hawaiian Hotel on Saturday night.

Pili, who is from Las Vegas, has been to Hawaii several times because he married a woman from Laie, home of the BYU-Hawaii campus. He said that many of his teammates have not had the pleasure of visiting this island paradise.

"For many of them, this is their first time in the ocean or on the beach," he said. “So many of them are excited to get into the water. Some of them will try to learn to swim. Then we'll see how that goes. ”

The Hawaii Bowl, which will be played on Tuesday at 6 p.m. MST at Aloha Stadium offers a payment of $ 1.2 million, but BYU will not make money with the effort. The school traditionally pays players' wives and children to travel to bowling games, and they will do it again this year. About 25 players are married, according to a school press release.

"It's really great to play for a school that is willing to do that," Pili said as teammates like Austin Lee and Isaiah Kaufusi got off the bus with young children in tow.

BYU never plays or practices on Sundays, and will not do so in Honolulu even though the game is only two days away: the start is at 6 p.m. On Tuesday in a field where Hawaii has already played eight times this season.

Cougars will attend religious services on Sunday morning, then visit the Arizona Memorial in Pearl Harbor that afternoon.

Both teams will participate together at the launch banquet on Sunday night at the Cougars team hotel.

After a press conference for both teams and their coaches at the Royal Hawaiian on Monday morning, selected BYU players will visit sick children at the Kapi’olani Medical Center.

BYU will practice for the last time in 2019 on Monday afternoon, taking a tour of the stadium before playing on Christmas Eve for the first time in the history of the school.

It will be BYU's second bowl game in Hawaii; his first was Christmas Day in 2002 against Kansas in what was called Aloha Bowl.

Game coordinator Aaron Roderick said the distractions they play in Hawaii "are very real," but the Cougars should be able to handle them because they are a mature team. The average age of the BYU list is 21.4 years.

"There is a reason why (Hawaii) has such a good record at home," Roderick said. “They are good, but I think it is a distraction for visitors. Many things are happening, especially when you are there for several days. You must remember why you are playing. "

Especially when it took you 15 hours to get there.

Pumas in the air

SoFi Hawaii Bowl

BYU (7-5) vs. Hawaii (9-5)

In Aloha Stadium, Honolulu

Tuesday 6 p.m. MST

TV: ESPN

Radio: 1160 AM, 102.7 FM