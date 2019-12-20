BYU football: how the mentality of the next man served Cougars in 2019

Loading...

The Cougars expect Hawaii to be physically and extremely motivated when the Rainbow Warriors receive them in Hawaii on Christmas Eve at the SoFi Hawaii Bowl. Although quite mistreated after a long season, Kalani Sitake's BYU team knows he will have to match that ferocity at the time of the initial kick.

BYU has started more players (50) than any other team in the country, most due to decks due to injuries.

But announcing injuries, according to assistant head coach Ed Lamb, is an evasion. Good teams take care of that, test their depth and continue.

"Yes, I think it could be an excuse and we will stay away," Lamb said.

“Good teams, the teams that are winning, never, never mention it. I think we have had enough success where we can keep our heads above that and simply not talk about it. The idea of ​​counting injuries and filtering them to the media and all that? That's just coaches leading the way in the lameness of the losers. We do not want to develop that. We don't want to give that excuse to our players. "

When a starter falls, you must find another starter to replace that body. And in this respect, the cougars have excelled. There is no better example than in the position of quarterback.

In 2019, headline QB Zach Wilson broke his thumb and was replaced by Jaren Hall, who suffered a concussion. He was replaced by Baylor Romney before Wilson returned six weeks later. That is crazy.

Romney, a freshman, led BYU to an annoying victory over No. 14 Boise State in a storm.

That's deep big when a third crossbar rises in that kind of scenario.

BYU led the nation in 2019 in different headlines through 12 games.

Some attendees responded when asked about the challenge of playing through injuries over the course of a season.

“At the end of the day, it all comes down to the next man. We have to be ready to do it. "- BYU runner coach AJ Steward

Runner coach AJ Steward has had his share of hospital visits. He lost Ty’Son Williams and Sione Finau to ACL knee injuries. At each moment, both led the team in yards by land.

He has never been on a team with so many injuries.

"Yes, never so many injuries and, really, I definitely have not been close to a team that has been able to overcome the injuries as we have done," he said. “I think that shows our ability to recruit. We have done a great job here. We have some depth in the positions where we can still succeed and keep things as long as we have some injuries. So, that's really good for the future.

"Obviously, we are always much better when we are all healthy, so we will continue to rely on those guys." It's not that they try to hurt themselves, "Steward continued." It's a good lesson for everyone. Just make sure we take care of our bodies for one, but also, the guys who are on the list a little earlier in the camp and at the beginning of the season, I still need to prepare so they are ready for that opportunity. "

Defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki has been shuffling linemen, linebackers, corners and securities inside and outside throughout the season. It started when the most experienced defender, linebacker Zayne Anderson, fell almost as soon as the season began.

He says that injuries are a luck, something of bad luck, something you go from season to season.

"It's as if I was lucky enough to get out of the year when most of the people I started to stay healthy with had a pretty good year." Then there are some years in which we do not stay healthy. It's just one of those offers, you know, "Tuiaki said.

“Somehow they arrive in waves as to what the injury is. So, one year in another school is as if everyone suffered a Lisfranc injury, and then another year everyone has an ACL, another has a shoulder here and there. It's a bit weird, but after a long time, it gets even and it is understood that this is part of the game. "

Have the injuries contributed to the inconsistencies of this team? Defeat Tennessee and USC, lose Toledo and southern Florida?

"I would say yes," Steward said. "But at the end of the day, it's hard to win a football game in Division I football. I mean, you have to introduce yourself every week and everyone is capable of beating everyone. Some people got the best of us this year and we played at a higher level in certain weeks.

“At the end of the day, it all comes down to the next man. We have to be ready to do it. There were times when we accomplished that and there were times when we fell a little short, but there are lessons in all that. I think it has made us a stronger team. I think it will prepare us for bigger and future things. "