BYU football: Hawaii's return wins a repeat of Cougars' most frustrating defeats

BYU ended the 2019 season with a repeat in kind of its two worst losses of the year in a 38-34 loss to Hawaii in the Hawaii Bowl.

The final minutes were like a rewind of Toledo's defeat with the Cougars trying to make a final and desperate impulse to save the game just to see Zach Wilson throw an interception and finish the game.

However, this was not Wilson's fault, even if he threw two interceptions, both to Khoury Bethley, and had a loose ball on the goal line in the third quarter.

There was a lot of guilt to distribute.

Choose your whip target.

A defense that didn't appear until after half?

Or an offense that could not be executed when really, really counted?

Once again, this BYU team had flashes of beauty, then episodes of absolute ugliness.

That is the definition of inconsistency.

And plagued the cougars all season.

Giving Hawaii two long passes and a winning game score after keeping Warrior's offense on anything in the second half is maddening.

BYU kept Hawaii less-4 yards in the third quarter and lost it at the end when Cole McDonald hit first-year catcher Nick Mardner for a 38-yard gain and then a winning TD of a 24-yard game. Mardner only had three catches in the bowl game.

You have to credit Hawaii as much as you find defects with the Cougars.

With his defensive fatigue, Hawaii was good enough to pressure Wilson at the end and force a clearance and rotation. And with Cougar's defense throwing a bleached in the second half, McDonald was good enough to make a perfect read and a couple of pitches in a crucial boost to win the game.

BYU wasted a three-point advantage that kept most of the last quarter. The Cougars had control of the game and it seemed that all it took was a few first-try conversions after taking possession with four minutes to play.

Wilson got the first in a third race and dived.

Wilson then couldn't turn the second into a third and 2 when BYU called a strange career pass option that Hawaii exploded and a pass hit the grass in front of Micah Simon, who was behind the scrimmage line and covered. For the handling of the clock, Wilson should have kept the ball, losing and letting time pass, as if it were a career play.

That series and the way this game was lost will chase Kalani Sitake and his team the rest of the offseason.

With a size advantage on the offensive line and Tyler Allgeier averaging 9.6 yards per carry, wouldn't it be a better option to have given him the opportunity to get two yards?

He gets those two and the game is over.

Grid view

BYU rider Lopini Katoa (4) runs the ball during the first half of the team's Hawaii Bowl NCAA college football game against Hawaii on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 in Honolulu. Eugene Tanner, AP

Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald (13) passes the ball to runner Miles Reed (26) during the first half of the team's Hawaii Bowl NCAA college football game against BYU on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Honolulu Eugene Tanner, AP

BYU quarterback Zach Wilson (1) loses the ball due to a blow from Hawaii defensive defender Eugene Ford on the right, while Wilson tries to jump to the end zone during the second half of the college football game from the NCAA of the Hawaii Bowl on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. In Honolulu, Hawaii recovered football in the final zone for a touchback. Eugene Tanner, AP

Hawaii defensive lineman Manly Williams in front recovers a loose ball from BYU in the end zone for a touchback in the second half of the Hawaii Bowl NCAA college football game on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at Honolulu Hawaii's defender, Michael Washington, is in the back right. Eugene Tanner, AP

Hawaii's open receiver Jason-Matthew Sharsh, left, quarterback Cole McDonald, center and defender Eugene Ford (8) celebrate while McDonald holds the Hawaii Bowl trophy after the team's 38-34 victory about BYU at the NCAA college football game on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, in Honolulu. Eugene Tanner, AP

Hawaii's wide receiver, Nick Mardner, on the right, runs to the end zone to score the touchdown and BYU defensive defender Hayden Livingston (22) defends during the second half of the Hawaii NCAA college football game Bowl on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. in Honolulu Hawaii won 38-34. Eugene Tanner, AP

BYU quarterback Zach Wilson has the prize after being named BYU Most Valuable Player in the team's NCAA Hawaii Bowl college football game against Hawaii on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 in Honolulu. Hawaii won 38-34. Eugene Tanner, AP

Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald (13) runs with the ball while BYU linebacker Kavika Fonua (34) chases the second half of the Hawaii Bowl NCAA college football game on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 in Honolulu. Eugene Tanner, AP

BYU offensive lineman Keanu Saleapaga (61) congratulates quarterback Zach Wilson (1), who scored a touchdown during the second half of the Hawaii Bowl NCAA college football game on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 in Honolulu. Eugene Tanner, AP

Hawaii's wide receiver Jared Smart (23) catches a touchdown pass with BYU defender Troy Warner (1) during the first half of the Hawaii Bowl NCAA college football game on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 in Honolulu. Eugene Tanner, AP

Hawaii runner Miles Reed (26) is approached from behind by BYU linebacker Payton Wilgar, right, during the second half of the Hawaii Bowl NCAA college football game on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 in Honolulu. Eugene Tanner, AP

BYU runner Lopini Katoa (4) is approached by Hawaii defensive defender Khoury Bethley (5) during the first half of the Hawaii Bowl NCAA college football game on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 in Honolulu. Eugene Tanner, AP

BYU defensive lineman Zac Dawe (99) celebrates the recovery of a Hawaii loose ball during the first half of the Hawaii Bowl NCAA college football game on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 in Honolulu. Eugene Tanner, AP

Hawaii's wide receiver, JoJo Ward (9) approaches to catch a pass during the first half of the team's NCAA Hawaii Bowl college football game against BYU on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 in Honolulu. Eugene Tanner, AP

Hawaii fans dressed in their Christmas clothes await the start of the Hawaii Bowl NCAA college football game between BYU and Hawaii on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, in Honolulu. Eugene Tanner, AP

A fan wears a lau lau hat before the Hawaii Bowl NCAA college football game between BYU and Hawaii on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 in Honolulu. Eugene Tanner, AP

The BYU mascot shows its spirit before the start of the Hawaii Bowl NCAA college football game between BYU and Hawaii, on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 in Honolulu. Eugene Tanner, AP

BYU linebacker Payton Wilgar (49) leads his team on the field for the Hawaii Bowl NCAA college football game against Hawaii on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, in Honolulu. Eugene Tanner, AP

BYU coach Kalani Sitake, center, observes during the first half of the team's NCAA Hawaii Bowl college football game against Hawaii on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 in Honolulu. Eugene Tanner, AP

Hawaii open receiver Jason-Matthew Sharsh (3) catches a pass along with BYU defender Austin Kafentzis during the first half of the Hawaii Bowl NCAA college football game on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 in Honolulu. Eugene Tanner, AP

BYU fans watch the first half of the team's Hawaii Bowl NCAA college football game against Hawaii on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, in Honolulu. Eugene Tanner, AP

Hawaiian coach Nick Rolovich watches during the first half of the team's NCAA Hawaii Bowl football game against BYU on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, in Honolulu. Eugene Tanner, AP

Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald (13) throws a pass while BYU linebacker Payton Wilgar (49) watches during the first half of the NCAA college football game of the Hawaii Bowl on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 in Honolulu. Eugene Tanner, AP

Football is out of reach of Hawaii's wide receiver, Jared Smart (23), while BYU defender Shamon Willis (29) and linebacker Kavika Fonua (34) defend during the first half of the NCAA college football game from Hawaii Bowl on Tuesday, December 24. , 2019, in Honolulu. Eugene Tanner, AP

A BYU fan watches the first half of the team's NCAA Hawaii Bowl college football game against Hawaii on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 in Honolulu. Eugene Tanner, AP

Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald (13) runs with football during the first half of the Hawaii Bowl NCAA college football game against BYU on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, in Honolulu. Eugene Tanner, AP

Hawaii open receiver Jason-Matthew Sharsh (3) scores a touchdown near BYU defender Hayden Livingston (22) during the first half of the Hawaii Bowl NCAA college football game on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 in Honolulu. Eugene Tanner, AP

BYU quarterback Zach Wilson (1) returns during the second half of the team's Hawaii Bowl NCAA college football game against Hawaii on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 in Honolulu. Eugene Tanner, AP

Hawaii defensive defender Eugene Ford (8) holds the trophy after the Hawaii Bowl NCAA college football game on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 in Honolulu. Hawaii defeated BYU 38-34. Eugene Tanner, AP

Hawaii coach Nick Rolovich has the Hawaii Bowl trophy after the team won 38-34 over BYU in the NCAA college football game on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 in Honolulu. Eugene Tanner, AP

Hawaii defender Khoury Bethley (5) intercepts a pass destined for BYU tight end Matt Bushman (89) at the end of the last quarter of the NCAA Hawaii Bowl college football game on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 in Honolulu. Hawaii won 38-34. Eugene Tanner, AP

That run-pass option, go against Wilson's body while running to his left, was a difficult play to execute. Combine that with Hawaiian defenders who gain insight and pressure, I wasn't going anywhere as soon as Wilson prepared to launch.

The ball never reached Simon. And the clock stopped when Hawaii had no waiting times and 2:01 to play.

"I would have liked it to be a first attempt," Sitake said. "But it was not our way and we needed to execute it better."

Even with the BYU defense giving up 300 yards and 31 points in the first half to Hawaii, the defense played well enough to win.

Well, until the game was in play in the last two minutes. Then, the first half of the BYU defense appeared.

Sitake said the 34 points scored for the offense were enough to win. "Our defense needed to intensify."

Even with several calls against them in the reviews, including an interception dropped by Troy Warner and a strip bag caused by Zac Dawe over McDonald that was ruled that his knee was down, the defense made plays.

But not enough. Especially in the first half when Hawaii made mincemeat from the defense.

BYU's offense fell short. Again.

Then, both the offensive and the defense of BYU had a long trip home at the end of Christmas Eve.

The offense problems are similar.

Hawaii is not a very good defensive team, it occupies the 91st position in defense, and it was a rotation machine until it faced BYU.

As with the losses of Toledo and South Florida, BYU should have limited the Warriors. And like the defeat of the state of San Diego, BYU surpassed Hawaii 505 to 493 yards, but could not take advantage of the tremendous field position and the huge clearance returns of Aleva Hifo (99 yards). The pumas then repeated failures in the red zone with a loose ball and a field goal missed in the second half.

Ah, the old problems of the red zone.

Wilson could not throw a TD pass at night, as in the loss to San Diego State.

However, the Cougars did try to play word of mouth in the red zone and seemed successful until crucial and winning plays were required at the crucial moment. Then they were nowhere in the quiver.

Wilson ran for a pair of ingenious touchdowns that took guts and moxie. He ran the ball very effectively.

His attempt at a third touchdown in the third quarter seemed that the sophomore would score and really put the game out of reach with the way the defense was playing with four three and three consecutive outs to open the second half.

Wilson rose in the air and reached the goal line with the ball just when he was hit by two defenders, sending him in a helicopter-like move when he lost the ball. A review of the work, with limited views of the camera, was not enough to reverse the call for a loose ball made by officials in the field.

ESPN became a bit funny with the review cameras for this bowl game. It seemed that there was no camera view of the goal line from above or at ground level.

Exciting television game. It was really.

BYU came from 31-24 down, to lead 34-31 with two minutes left. And lost.

But in the end, it was just a rewind of the most frustrating games of the BYU season.