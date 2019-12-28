BYU football: Cougars too often could not reach the end of the 2019 season

Loading...

PROVO – For the first time since 2008, which turned out to be the fourth year of the then coach Bronco Mendenhall at the helm, BYU concluded a football season with consecutive losses when he followed a 13-3 loss that was not very inspiring in the state of San Diego on November 30 with a frustrating 38-34 setback to Hawaii on Tuesday at the SoFi Hawaii Bowl at Aloha Stadium.

Somehow, the Cougars that dropped their last two games was an emblematic way of concluding coach Kalani Sitake's fourth season, because not finishing was the common denominator in four of the six BYU defeats in 2019: four games he favored Win by coincidence.

The Cougars, who recorded a 7-6 record for the second consecutive year, could never achieve the final. As a result, his ninth season as an independent of college football was more disappointing than stimulating, despite the inconvenience of Tennessee, USC, Boise State and Utah State.

Losses in Toledo, South Florida, the state of San Diego and Hawaii were a head scratch, especially the first two, considering that the Rockets and Bulls will probably end south of the top 100 teams in the country in the rankings from Sagarin.

Another symptom of not finishing well: BYU was one of the worst offenses of the red zone in the country, leaving dozens of points in the field, points that could have won them two or three more games.

Perhaps the Cougars let their guard down shortly after beating Idaho state to be eligible for the bowl and Sitake signed a contract extension, or lost their advantage when they played a series of cupcakes in mid-November after knocking out their BSU rivals and USU to leave. 2-1 in their self-described rivalry games.

After taking a 49-0 lead at halftime at the unfortunate UMass, the Cougars were not as sharp on both sides of the ball and were passed 75-44 the rest of the way.

When it all ended more than 2,000 miles from Provo, also appropriate for a team that made four trips to the Eastern time zone, BYU had started 50 different players, more than any other team in the country. That after BYU played 26 freshmen, including 17 freshmen, in 2018.

With a rotation like that, is there a question as to why this team is not more consistent?

"I am really proud of these players," Sitake said when asked if BYU needed to win the bowl game to call it a successful season. “Win or lose, they have represented their families and the names on their backs. That is really impressive for me. "

Therefore, the third winning season in the four years of Sitake becomes another one of those seasons of "what would happen if?", But nothing that fans are excited to start a long offseason with the prospects that the losing streak reaches the proportions of 2017, with Utah, Michigan State, Arizona State and Minnesota in September.

As for the staff, what would happen if the transfer of fifth-year graduates from runner Ty'Son Williams, star of the wins over Tennessee and USC, which was declared for the NFL draft on Thursday, had not suffered an injury from ACL that will end the season in four games? What if the promising first-year runner Sione Finau, who finished with 359 yards on the ground, who doesn't beat his team, hadn't broken his ACL in practice four games later?

What would happen if starting quarterback Zach Wilson had not suffered a fractured thumb against Toledo? What would happen if backup QB Jaren Hall and Baylor Romney had not been injured? What would happen if key defenders Zayne Anderson, Chris Wilcox and Troy Warner and offensive linemen Tristen Hoge and Kieffer Longson had not missed most of the season with injuries?

In special teams, what would happen if the Cougars, supposedly stored in the kicking position, had failed 10 field goals?

In the bowl game, where a victory could have meant the difference between a slightly successful season with tangible progress to a not-so-encouraging one, what would happen if BYU had become third and 2 late, instead of producing the second to In the worst case, an incomplete pass?

Here is a closer look at how the 2019 Cougars performed in the three phases of the game, and what the future holds for each unit in 2020:

Brigham Young Cougars tight end Matt Bushman goes to a touchdown against the Boise State Broncos during an NCAA football game in Provo on Saturday, October 19, 2019.

Ravell Call, Deseret News

Offense: The most obvious weakness of the unit, and perhaps the most important reason why the season was not very successful, was its inefficiency in scoring the territory. Cougars developed a case of the blue-red zone.

Look no further than these statistics to illustrate that point: with only 18 bowl games to play, BYU ranks 31st in total offense, with an average of 443.8 yards per game. But the Cougars are only 68 on offense scoring, with an average of 25.8 points per game. That is a significant gap.

Until Friday, BYU ranked 120 (out of 130 teams) in the red zone offense, with 44 scores in 60 red zone attempts: 31 touchdowns and 13 field goals. The pumas are 118th nationally in points for possession of the red zone, 4.27.

If there was a blow in the aforementioned Wilson, who was 4-5 as a starter, it was his propensity to commit expensive turnovers and inability to produce touchdowns in the red zone. That foreshadows a possible quarterback derby at the fall camp of 2020, as Hall (151.3) and Romney (159.8) earned higher pin efficiency ratings than Wilson (130.8) and won victories over Boise State, Utah State and Liberty.

Finau beat Lopini Katoa by one yard to get rushed team honors and will undergo ACL surgery in January, but says he plans to be ready for fall camp. Finau's 359 yards is the lowest total for a BYU team leader since Scott Phillips was 325 in 1977, according to Greg Wrubell of BYU Broadcasting. Tyler Allgeier, the best bowl runner with 77 yards, and freshman Jackson McChesney, who had 228 yards in the UMass defeat, also returned.

The Cougars received good news on Friday when tight end Matt Bushman announced that he will return for his senior season in 2020. That's huge, because senior productive receivers Aleva Hifo, Micah Simon and Talon Shumway depart after having posted 494 or more yards of Reception each in 2019 Starting BYU will need Gunner Romney, who did not record a catch in the bowl game, to appear along with Dax Milne and Keanu Hill.

All offensive linemen in the end of season rotation are eligible to return.

Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Isaiah Kaufusi celebrates with his teammates after an interception against the Boise State Broncos during an NCAA football game in Provo on Saturday, October 19, 2019.

Ravell Call, Deseret News

Defending: BYU fought to stop the race in the first defeats against Utah and Washington, the only games in which he seemed exaggerated, and then could not stop the pass on the Christmas Eve heartbreaker in Honolulu. His inability to develop a passing race became an obvious deficiency, although the tactic of dropping eight defenders made it more difficult to obtain sacks.

Surprisingly, the Cougars had five catches against Hawaii after making the Warriors one-dimensional to increase their season total to 17, which means that 29% of their catches came in a game.

Ilaisa Tuiaki's defense will end up in the middle of most of the categories in the national ranking, including the 53rd in scoring defense (25.5 points allowed per game) and the 69th in total defense (393.5 yards per game). After some mid-season tweaks, they improved their defense against the race considerably and finished 77 (167.5 ypg.) After residing in the 100 first half.

Hawaii QB Cole McDonald hit them for 493 yards and four touchdowns in the bowl game, but BYU High School was mostly robust in 2019 and will lose game creators Dayan Ghanwoloku, Austin Lee and Austin Kafentzis, who were invited to play in The Hula Bowl on Friday.

The converted offensive lineman JJ Nwigwe also graduates, after emerging as one of the best defensive linemen at the end of the year. Khyiris Tonga nose tackle is also likely to be coming out, having kept most of his junior season that would be the last in BYU before entering the NFL draft.

Brigham Young Cougars place kicker Jake Oldroyd (39) loses an extra point in Provo on Saturday, September 21, 2019.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Special teams: Having been primarily a team strength in the first three seasons of Sitake, this unit took some significant steps back in 2019, and could be touched by costing the Cougars a couple of wins.

Part of the reason for the aforementioned fights in the red zone were the lost field goals, since second-year student Jake Oldroyd was 16 of 24 and Skyler Southam was 1 of 3. Southam entered the transfer portal immediately after the bowl , probably leaving Oldroyd to fight with the return of the freshman. Missionary Ryan Rehkow for kicking and kicking homework in 2020.

Special teams coach Ed Lamb will have to replace the valuable long snapper Mitch Harris, a veteran who left and made few mistakes, if any, in a multi-season race.