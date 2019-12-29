BYU emerging scholars are lighting the fire of the future

Loading...

In Cormac McCarthy's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel "The Road," readers find a post-apocalyptic America wrapped in impenetrable darkness. The disturbing days are dimmer than the nights full of terror. "Ash", "blacktop" and "gunmetal light" mark the path in which a child and his father travel in search of safety. On the trip, however, they encounter much more depravity than humanity.

But there are occasional moments of light.

Throughout the novel, candles and torches, fires and flames, both literal and symbolic, juxtapose the overwhelming opacity. The contrast of the bright light against such a gloomy background makes the moments of goodness even more moving. The light, in other words, seems to shine even more in the middle of the dark.

As I interact with the students of Brigham Young University, specifically within the School of Family Life where I teach, and when reading their articles, essays and ideas of homework and content in student publications such as Family Perspectives, I see points of light and truth . They provide examples of how to navigate the university, and life beyond, with an uncommon fidelity to faith and reason; to spirituality and erudition.

His writings provide both practical and theoretical information to support our most precious relationships and core institutions. Although distressed, these central institutions are still grateful to help avoid the extreme desolation of McCarthy's imagination. But that does not mean that the United States today does not face formidable challenges.

"Thirty-five percent of Americans over 45 are chronically alone," according to David Brooks' recent book "The Second Mountain." "In 1950, less than 10% of households were single-person homes, now almost 30% are."

He continues: “Most children born to women under 30 are born in single parents. The fastest growing political group is not affiliated. The fastest growing religious group is not affiliated. "

Meanwhile, about 70% of Americans today also say they feel angry about the current political system. The percentage of citizens who are satisfied "with the things that are happening" ranges in the range of 30%, but two decades ago, the figure peaked above 70%.

Things are not yet dark, but, in the words of the singer, he is getting there. Despite these realities, I can't help but notice other more optimistic signs in the students I teach, read and work with. Perhaps some will say that it is a reason of one part and an overly enthusiastic optimism of three parts to suppose that the recipes of what plagues our age are written in the words of the youth of a university located in the West Mountain.

But if not here, where? And if it is not from the minds of flourishing scholars, who else? Yes, many may feel that the times are bleak, but these students are testimonies of brighter days ahead; they are points of light that, when combined with diplomas, families and a life with a purpose, begin to illuminate our communities, our homes and our power rooms with greater truth and light.

They are not just family studies or the broader market of ideas that yearn for greater clarification. Acute social science, solid reasoning and the synthesis of academic ideas and powerful prose elevate us all. In an era of message bombing, those with the ability to translate and alchemize information into accessible and practical actions have the ability to illuminate society's path to a more hopeful state. This is particularly true in matters related to family life.

According to a consensus government report from the Committee of Support for Parents of Young Children, "Parents' knowledge of child development is positively associated with quality interactions between parents and children and the likelihood of parents participating in practices that promote child healthy development of their children. " , the research supports the notion that "parents with knowledge of evidence-based parenting practices, especially those related to the promotion of children's health and physical safety, are more likely to participate in those practices than those without said knowledge. "

When parents and families are equipped with strong evidence-based practices, the results seem to improve. The prominent educator and philosopher John Dewey observed that "with the growth of civilization," knowledge of "basic needs" is insufficient to replicate or advance "the life of the group."

In other words, improving lives requires not only discerning evidence-based practices, but also disseminating them to others: from teacher to student, from student to partner, from academia to the world. Lighting this flame, in homes, classrooms and communities, and then passing the torch is even more vital when the speech is dim and the dialogue dark.

Perhaps in the most touching scene of McCarthy's novel, the wounded father instructs his son "to carry the fire." The child understandably replies hesitantly: "Is fire real?" His father assures him that he is. "Where is it? I don't know where it is," he replies. "If you can. It's inside you. It was always there. I can see it."

Together, these points of light, these emerging scholars, give me great hope next year for a brighter world.

Hal Boyd is an associate professor of law and family policy at the Brigham Young University School of Family Life and a member of the Wheatley Institution.

Editor's Note: This article was first published in Family Perspectives.