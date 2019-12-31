BYU Cougars DT Khyiris Tonga announces that he will return for the senior season

Loading...

The BYU soccer program received more good news in front of the player who returned Tuesday night when the great defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga announced on Twitter that he will play his final year at Provo instead of entering the NFL draft .

Tonga's announcement comes after tight end Matt Bushman announced on December 27 that he will also return.

“Trust the coaches. Trust the process. Trust the family, "Tonga's post said." I decided to stay at BYU during my last year. See you in 2020. Van Cougs!

Before the 2019 season, Tonga said: "Yes, that is still my mentality, just to leave after this year. But I will take it game by game and continue to do my best, whether I take more than 40 plays or more of 20 plays. I will do whatever it takes. I will continue working in my trade and see how it turns out. "

Tonga, a 6-foot 4-inch, 321-pound product from Granger High School, scored 45 of his 94 tackles in his career in 2019, four of which were for a sack loss. He originally committed to Utah before deciding during his mission in Kansas that the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints go to BYU.