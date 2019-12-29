BYU Cougars basketball game tested in battle for the WCC game

Loading...

PROVO – With a record of 11-4, and a streak of five consecutive wins, BYU tested the battle of the West Coast Conference this weekend.

After concluding the part of their non-conference agenda with a 79-73 victory over Oral Roberts last Saturday, the Cougars receive Loyola Marymount on Saturday in their first WCC match.

Coach Mark Pope likes the way his team learned important lessons and developed from the preseason, including defeats against Kansas, which currently ranks number 5, and San Diego State, which currently occupies position number 15. BYU He also won victories over opponents such as Houston, UCLA, Virginia Tech, Nevada and the state of Utah.

“The conference is a beast. It is a routine. Throughout this routine, I know that this team will keep our heads up and make us very successful. "- Yoeli Childs of BYU

"I think we have seen a great variety of teams and we have played some really good teams and we have played many teams that have really different skill sets," he said. “How different is Weber (State) from Oral Roberts? They are exactly the opposite teams. You go the line. State of Utah, we have an opportunity to try to protect what a great offensive movement team is. Virginia Tech, we have to protect one of the most talented 3-point shooting teams in the country. In Houston, we play against one of the most aggressive and physically talented defensive teams in the country. San Diego State, Kansas and Oral Roberts, these teams that are so physically dominant that we have not yet found a rebound response. It is a bit worrying. But I feel that many of our weaknesses have been exposed and we have had the opportunity to try to address them. That's what you want, right? Now we have to regroup. Start really.

Striker Yoeli Childs, who was out of play during the first nine games of the season due to a NCAA suspension, averages 21.2 points and 9.8 rebounds in six games.

By scoring 23 points against Oral Roberts, Childs, who made 10 of 14 shots from the field, jumped to the top 10 of all BYU times in scoring with 1,736 points in his career.

Childs beat Mark Bigelow (1,715 points) on the all-time list. Childs is just four points from Mekeli Wesley, who ranks number 9 in Cougar's history with 1,740 points.

"You have to shoot many shots to score points," Childs said about reaching the top 10 in scoring. "I am grateful for my teammates and for how much they feed me and for this coaching staff, as well as for the previous coaching staff, they draw many things for me." You throw the ball enough times, sometimes it should come in. ”

Childs is eager for the challenge ahead of the WCC, which presents the powerful perennial Gonzaga, who currently ranks number 1 in the country.

"I think we are very good at managing our energy and fighting adversity. Everyone gets up on each other. Everyone knows their body language," he said. "Everyone is aware of the frustration that occurs throughout a game. and we fight and fight against it until the result is what we want. "It has been really exciting to see it. It makes me happy and makes me wait for the conference. The conference is a beast. It's a routine. Throughout this whole routine, I know this team will keep our heads up and make us very successful. "