BYU basketball achieves 79-73 victory over Oral Roberts at the end of the non-conference

PROVO – In his final test without a conference before opening the West Coast Conference game next weekend, BYU played a contest that, in many ways, felt like a league game.

The Cougars found themselves tied with Oral Roberts late before earning their fifth consecutive victory with a 79-73 decision Saturday night at the Marriott Center.

"It was a good set-up for us to go to the conference, just for having that feeling, the physical aspect, having that game closed, it was really good for us," said striker Yoeli Childs, who scored 23 points and collected seven rebounds . "It will help us to go to the conference."

On a night that saw BYU (11-4) shoot only 9 of 30 from a range of 3 points, it was based on other methods that led to success.

Brigham Young Cougars guard Alex Barcello (4) collides with Oral guard Roberts Golden Eagles, Max Abmas (3) while driving the ball during the second half of an NCAA men's basketball game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, December 28, 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars forward, Dalton Nixon (33), receives a foul on the way to the basket by Golden Eagles striker Roberts Emmanuel Nzekwesi (23) during the second half of a NCAA men's basketball game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, December 28. 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars guard TJ Haws (30) receives a foul on his way to the basket by Oral guard Roberts Golden Eagles, Max Abmas (3) during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, December 28. 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars guard Alex Barcello (4) receives a foul from forward Oral Roberts Golden Eagles Elijah Lufile (1) during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, July 28 December 2019 Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars guard Taylor Maughan (13) clashes the five fans after defeating the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles 79-73 in an NCAA men's basketball game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, December 28, 2019 . Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars guard Jake Toolson (5) argues a call with a referee while his teammates criticize him during the second half of an NCAA men's basketball game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, December 28 of 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars guard Alex Barcello (4) chases a ball hit by forward Oral Roberts Golden Eagles Emmanuel Nzekwesi (23) during the second half of an NCAA men's basketball game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday 28 December 2019.. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars forward Yoeli Childs (23) shoots over the head of Oral forward Roberts Golden Eagles Elijah Lufile (1) during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday 28 December 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars, TJ Haws (30) and Evan Troy (24) guards participate in team presentations before the start of an NCAA men's basketball game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, December 28, 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars guard Alex Barcello (4) shoots around Oral Roberts Golden Eagles forward Kevin Obanor (0) during the second half of an NCAA men's basketball game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, December 28, 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Oral guard Roberts Golden Eagles, Deondre Burns (2), back left and forward Emmanuel Nzekwesi (23) fight each other for a rebound while Brigham Young Cougars forward Yoeli Childs (23) watches during the first half of a men's basketball game at the NCAA Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, December 28, 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars guard Zac Seljaas (2) hits a rebound away from Oral Roberts Golden Eagles guard Sam Kearns (10) during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, July 28 December 2019 Colter Peterson, Deseret News

"It's so beautiful to be able to win in different ways," said coach Mark Pope. "Our boys did that tonight."

With just over two minutes remaining, the Golden Eagles tied the game with 67 points in a triple.

“It was a kind of round trip. They were making plays and we were making plays, ”said Jake Toolson, who scored 22 points and had eight assists. “People tend to try to make hero games on the stage for themselves. But we could do it together. I was happy with the look we got and in the final stretch. We grind it. "

"I'm so happy. I'm really proud of our boys. We did things differently. It wasn't pretty, it wasn't easy and there wasn't much flow in the game. But the boys found out." – Mark Pope, BYU coach

Several different pumas made great plays in the last moments.

It started with a 3-point Toolson pointer, then, after a free kick missed by Connor Harding, Dalton Nixon had the biggest rebound of the night for BYU, giving the Cougars a new life. Toolson then hit a bridge to give the Cougars a 73-69 lead.

"That's what Dalton Nixon does. He and Zac (Seljaas) are huge for us to make that kind of play. They both had great nights," Childs said. "It doesn't necessarily appear on the scoreboard, but without them, we lose that game. "It's going to be like that. We're going to the big games at the conference and the conference tournament and Dalton and Zac are going to win games because that's what they do. They just play hard."

Later, Toolson recovered from a missed shot and went ahead of TJ Haws, who ran to the other end of the court and submerged with 30 seconds left. Haws, who finished with 14 points and six assists, added a tray a few moments later to give BYU a 77-69 lead.

Pope was satisfied with the determination his team showed.

"I'm so happy. I'm really proud of our guys. We did things differently. It wasn't pretty and it wasn't easy and there wasn't much flow in the game," he said. “But the boys discovered it. We had some boys step up. Zac stepped forward and made some incredible defensive moves in the last four minutes, handling a problem we had problems with throughout the game. Jake made a couple of huge shots. "

While the Cougars didn't shoot as well as they were used to from a 3-point range, that won't deter them from trying to shoot from a distance.

"There will be nights when we will not shoot at high speed, but we will let them fly because that is what we do," said Toolson. “It is useful to have (Childs) to throw the ball. If they don't bring a double (team), he will receive a basket or reach the free throw line. If they bring a double, as you saw on the stretch with 1:40 remaining, it hit me on the wing and I could see it wide. ”

Oral Roberts (7-5), who is one of the best rebound teams in the country, outperformed BYU 46-37, which Pope said is a cause for concern.

"We give up 16 offensive rebounds, and that's not great," he said. “Our subsequent defense hurt us a lot. I wasn't excited about that. "

"They are really good at the glass," Childs said. “Credit for them and what they do. We just have to be better. "

BYU reports on the WCC game next Saturday at home against Loyola Marymount.