Buyers after Vacaville vacations – The Reporter

Christmas may be over, but sales are yet to come and a national consumer survey says millions of shoppers plan to continue looking for deals for the new year.

The annual December Consumer Holiday Survey of the National Retail Federation revealed that 68 percent of shoppers aimed to take advantage of offers after Christmas. The payment method: gift cards received at Christmas.

Such was the case in Vacaville, as Vacaville Premium Outlets, Nut Tree, Target and other places were crowded with buyers on Saturday in search of bargains.

BalanceSmall Businesss suggests that boots, jackets and other winter garments highlight bargain hunters. There are also those looking for wool items and seasonal decoration.

The abundance of crowds probably also had to do with the returns: that grandma's sweater that you will never use, the clay pot that you will never use because instead you obtained an instant Pot, you get the drift.

The NRF reported that 55 percent of shoppers planned to return or exchange any unwanted gifts or holiday items within the first month after receiving them. Fortunately for retailers, 74 percent of shoppers said they would buy something else after returning or exchanging an unwanted gift.

Today.com and ABC News offer useful advice on the return label. Include:

Know the return policies.

Save receipts, if your gift came with one.

Keep the original packaging of the item.

Do not return used items.

Return the electronics in a timely manner.

Ask about shipping and replacement costs.

Do not go during peak hours. You are likely to get caught in a long line of frustrated shoppers.

Practice kindness. Everyone is stressed, including the person making the payment. Be kind and they will probably do their best to help you.

If all else fails, consider giving away or donating your items again. Someone may like that set of perfume, shirt, fuzzy shoes, etc., that did not set it on fire.