Buy this 2002 M3 BMW with a manual six-speed gearbox before the prices rise

A BMW M3 with a low mileage is currently available at Bring A Trailer in Key Biscayne, Florida and seems to be a nice penny.

The prices for E46-generation M3 & # 39; s have risen in recent years and this unit is equipped with the desired 6-speed manual gearbox as opposed to the tricky SMG gearbox. There are only 24,000 km (24,140 km) on the clock, which makes the sports car all the more desirable.

The exterior is embellished with a titanium-colored metallic color scheme and there are numerous factory options, including xenon headlamps, rain sensors with rain sensor, an electric glass sunroof and LED tail lights of the faceted E46 M3. Moreover, this M3 sits on a set of aftermarket 19-inch wheels wrapped in Bridgestone Potenza RE-11 tires.

As for the cab, this includes electrically adjustable black sports seats with a memory function on the driver's side. Also inside is a Harman Kardon sound system, automatic climate control, cruise control and a leather-clad multifunctional steering wheel.

The M3 is powered by BMW's famous 3.2-liter S54 inline-six that delivers 333 horsepower at 7,900 rpm and a torque of 355 Nm at 4,900 rpm from the factory. The power is sent exclusively to the rear wheels via an M Variable lock differential. A recent Carfax report reveals that the car has not been involved in accidents or damage.

At the time of writing, the car had attracted a top bid of $ 30,000 with five more days in the auction.

