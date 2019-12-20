Loading...

Busiest travel day of the holiday season just around the corner

Updated: 10:44 a.m. EST December 20, 2019

With just a few days before the holidays, the rush to travel is at Boston Logan International Airport. AAA said Sunday will be the busiest travel day this holiday season. Most travelers leave two to four days before Christmas. Officials said 6.97 million Americans are expected to fly this year, which is the most since 2003. The vast majority, 104 million Americans, will drive. The AAA estimates that when they arrive home after vacation, drivers may experience twice their normal travel times if they travel on December 26 and 27.

