Bushfire insurance claims put pressure on premiums

With an average payment of around $ 80,000 per insurance claim, Bell Potter analyst TS Lim said the claims so far seem "manageable" for insurance companies 39; insurance. However, the pinch on insurers' future profits could begin to manifest when their value exceeds $ 500 million.

"It's early, it's too hard to say," said Lim. "The best I can say is that everything is fine for them."

Fires continue to burn and homes are destroyed every day. It is unfathomable the number of lives that have been affected.

Insurance Council spokesperson Campbell Fuller

Insurance Council Australia (ICA) spokesperson Campbell Fuller said the destruction in the recent fires was immense.

"Fires continue to burn and buildings and houses are destroyed every day. The number of lives that have been affected and disrupted by this is unfathomable," he said.

The black Saturday fires of 2009 killed 180 people and resulted in more than 9,100 insurance claims worth more than $ 1 billion. Mr. Lim stated that this is straining claimants.

"Basically it meant a blowout and they had to talk to the market about potential margin changes, etc.," said Lim.

Major insurers IAG and Suncorp said it was impossible to predict the total number of claims that would result from this bush fire season and that it was too early to measure the material impact, if any, that they would have on profits and bonuses.

However, as destructive weather events become more frequent and more serious, Fuller said it was not a question of whether, but when, insurance premiums would start to increase .

"Anything that changes the level of risk is likely to affect premiums, but this change will be gradual," he said.

"Climate change is generational and insurers assess the risk over the year in which the police are active.

Climate risks

"It is likely that changes in risk caused by climate change will affect insurance premiums, but this will not currently be the case."

A presentation to investors of the IAG filed with ASX in November qualified the risk of bushfire as one of the fastest growing climate risks in Australia and a joint report called to more government funding for mitigation. The ICA has responded to this request.

"There are far more important actions that need to be taken around better land use and building standards," said Fuller.

"Governments have an important role to play in reducing the physical risk to properties."

