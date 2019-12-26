Burning Man organizers are suing the US government and demanding millions of over-licensing fees – nationally

Loading...

Burning Man organizers sued the United States Bureau of Land Management to get back millions of dollars that the government said they had overstated at the counterculture ceremony in the Nevada desert in the past seven years.

Black Rock City LLC, the nonprofit that hosts the annual Burning Man event, filed a lawsuit with the United States District Court in Washington on December 13.

The organizers told the Reno Gazette Journal that they had had enough to wait in the past four years for the office to spend nearly $ 3 million a year on permission to host the 80,000-person event in the Black Rock Desert about 100 miles north of New York justified by Reno.

"This case is our attempt to break this cycle," Burning Man spokeswoman Megan Miller said in an email to the newspaper.

The Burning Man organization is seeking "relief from the defendants' continuing, unlawful, and unfavorable conduct (Black Rock City LLC), which will jeopardize the viability of the legendary Burning Man event," the lawsuit said.

Bureau of Land Management officials did not immediately respond to a request from The Associated Press for an opinion.

In recent years, Black Rock City has been required to reimburse the BLM, which is responsible for law enforcement and monitoring of the event, for its services and costs.

In addition, the Group must pay a gross income fee of 3 percent or part of its income. In 2018, the organizers reported sales of nearly $ 44 million.

Earlier this year, Black Rock City commissioned the Washington-based lobby firm Holland and Knight to fight with federal officials, particularly the BLM and the Home Office.

In the past four years, Black Rock City has filed six legal remedies that have shown excessive and unjustified costs, according to court proceedings.

According to court proceedings, the costs of the BLM have been inflated since 2012, although the BLM has not provided a reason for the increased costs.

In 2012, Burning Man organizers reimbursed BLM for nearly $ 1.4 million in expenses. This corresponds to an increase of 60 percent compared to the previous year, although the number of event visitors rose by only 4 percent this year according to court proceedings. The following year, according to the lawsuit, the same bill was $ 2.9 million.

In three years, reimbursement fees rose 291 percent and the number of Burning Man events rose 39 percent, Black Rock City lawyers said.

In 2019, the organization paid approximately $ 2.9 million for the event, excluding the commercial fee.

According to the lawsuit, the organization is attempting to free itself of “this broken and inappropriately stressful pattern and behavior,” which was specifically carried out by the licensing district, the Winnemucca District of the Bureau of Land Management.

Organizers are forced to either "accept BLM's fees and conditions, however unreasonable they may be, or to cancel the Burning Man event that is being scheduled," the lawsuit said.

