Buffalo Sabers defeated Edmonton Oilers 3-2 in extra time – Edmonton

Published on January 2, 2020 at 9:45 p.m.
Jack Eichel scored a 1:09 penalty in extra time to give Buffalo Sabers a 3-2 win against Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night.
The Oilers had a 2-0 lead of 1:54 in the first half. Riley Sheahan hit a puck from the distraction for the fourth time in the season. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins shot home for the ninth time.
Curtis Lazar got one back for Buffalo and the Oilers were 2-1 after the other.
Mike Smith was the best oiler in the second round and stopped Zemgus Girgensons, who had a duel. He later saved Victor Olofsson from an outlier.
San Reinhart steered a puck past Smith to tie it into the third with 3:53.
The story continues under the advertisement
In the extension Eichel retired from Oscar Klefbom, who spotted Eichel from behind in front of Oilers' goal. Eichel shot a shot past Smith's glove to end the penalty.
The Oilers, 21-17-5, will play in Boston on Saturday. The game takes place at 6:30 a.m. in CHED. The play show takes place at 9:30 a.m. The game starts at 11:00 a.m.
