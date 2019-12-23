Budget-friendly Sling TV adds Fox News, MSNBC and $ 5 price increase for all customers

Loading...

Happy holidays from Sling TV! The value-oriented live TV streaming service adds more news channels to one of his plans from today. Sling TV subscribers, including existing customers, will also see a $ 5 / month increase on all subscriptions as part of the change. Sling explains why:

Since we introduced Sling TV in 2015, we have been striving to offer the shows, movies, and sports you love at a fair price, and we still offer skinny bundles for a price you can't get with cable.

Sling is not the owner of the networks you view – we have to pay programmers for their channels so that we can deliver them to you, and the price of programming has risen. Unfortunately we have to share those rising prices with you so that we can continue to offer you the same great experience that you are used to from Sling.

The price increase means that both Blue and Orange service plans now start at $ 30 / month. Sling divides channels through plans to make access more affordable. Subscribers who want all channels can subscribe to subscriptions at a new price of $ 45 / month.

Sling TV adds that the price increase is the first for the Blue plan since it was launched four years ago and the first for the Orange plan since June 2018. During that period, new channels and features, including Cloud DVR Free, were on added the service.

For Sling Blue subscribers, newly added news channels include live streaming for FOX News, MSNBC and CNN & HLN. More information about new functions, channels and price changes.

