Bud Dupree becomes the low season priority of Steelers No. 1

BALTIMORE –– Now you have to make difficult decisions.

After consecutive seasons of losing the playoffs, you can bet that the Steelers will not stand still. Especially not with the way it ended, with a thud on Sunday 28-10 against the Ravens.

Especially not with the way this team once controlled their own hopes of playoffs with three weeks remaining, just to lose all three games.

"This is not a good feeling," corner Joe haden said. "It's Pittsburgh. We're not used to this. This is not the norm. Everyone feels that this is different. They know that next year, they are trying to win a Super Bowl. It's not just about speaking and speaking badly. The playoffs are definitely poor performance. "

Even without Ben Roethlisberger. Take out a QB franchise from the equation and there aren't many teams that still have a chance. That they still realistically believe that they should be a playoff team.

This team did, even after starting the 1-4 season while recovering from the shock of losing Roethlisberger just six quarters in the season.

"Up and down the roller coaster type", guard David DeCastro He said while describing the season. "I thought the boys fought hard. We had a lot of injuries. But we have no excuses. We had the chance to insure it. Damage. We had it in front of us. We had it under our control." That makes it hard to swallow. "

So where do they go from here?

There are some difficult decisions, as mentioned, to come.

First, we will decide how to handle the situation with Bud Dupree. When the Steelers picked up their fifth-year option at $ 9.2 million, many fans shouted bloody murder.

How could the Steelers pay a player a player whose highest career was 6.0 catches?

Now, the question will be how can the Steelers not pay Dupree, who added another sack to his total in this game to improve his career to 11.5 sacks.

The Steelers are likely to put the franchise label on Dupree, which will give them room for maneuver when negotiating a long-term agreement with the 26-year-old linebacker. This year's label was $ 15.2 million and, as a Dupree he told me Last month, he would report it and sign it.

"I really hope we keep Bud," Haden said. "He's playing an amazing ball, he and T.J. (Watt) As a tandem, they are two of the best external supporters of the team. You never really know how money works. He could have played crazy numbers per year. He deserves it all. I hope the Steelers can refine it and solve it so we can keep those two together. "

To do that, however, some other types will have to leave.

That could include guard Ramon Foster, who is 33 years old, and maybe he sees the writing on the wall.

"I know the reality of this," said Foster, who will count $ 5.5 million in 2020. "If you're going to release me, just tell me when I'm (at home) in Tennessee. Don't wait. That's all I say. Don't lose my time. I know they'll give me that common courtesy. If not, let's go to number 12 (season). "

Those will hardly be the only important decisions.

But there is no doubt that there will be a rotation of this list. Usually, there are approximately 20 points each year that change. And as much as the Steelers want to keep this defense together, it may not be possible.

After all, it will not only be Dupree who is a free agent without restrictions, but a nose tackle Javon Hargrave, too.

But nose rigs are easier to replace than edge runners that collect double digits in sacks.

Freeing up the money to pay Dupree becomes the top priority of the team this offseason, beyond making Roethlisberger healthy.

This team finished with 54 catches, which is surprising considering that it rarely played with a great advantage. Dupree was a big part of that.

• Mike Tomlin He is not being fired. And he won't fire the offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner.

Watching this game as Devlin Hodges He fought in the rain, advanced 9 of 25 for 95 yards, the biggest conclusion was how the Steelers managed to win three games with him as a quarterback, not how they lost their last three starts.

It was obvious that the opposing defensive coordinators discovered what Hodges could not do and then forced him to do so, even if he did not admit it.

"No, I don't think so," said Hodges. "If you ask them, they can say the opposite. We had things there. I just can't turn the ball and (I have to) run."

But that is all part of that. Opponents realized what Hodges could not execute and took advantage of it.

Many people feel that Fichtner is to blame for that. But there is no more important position in sports than the quarterback. And if it's not up to the quarterback, it has a drip effect on everything else it does.

The Steelers defense was not excellent on Sunday. In fact, it was one of his worst performances of the season. But there were 28 bad points.

But five triples, even in possession of the first quarter of the team, are murderers.

• That said, Hodges deserves a chance to go to camp with the team. But that's all it deserves.

The four quarterbacks that the Steelers will take to camp next year will be Roethlisberger, assuming he is healthy. Mason Rudolph, Hodges and Paxton Lynch.

These dreams of a veteran backup are just that.

The Steelers still believe in Rudolph. And now he's a guy with 10 game experience games. And they would like a whole low season to work with Lynch and see what he has.

He is, after all, a former first round recruit. There are some tools there. But he was an emergency quarterback just for this game.

The wheels were not completely released in this until the last quarter, when the Steelers' offense was on the field for only 3:12, but somehow it gave the Ravens nine points.

• OK, seven of those points come from Jordan Berry poor handling of a clearing in the rain. But he did it on his own goal line because the offense could not generate a single yard by 19-10 with just under five minutes to play.

Berry is an NFL gambler but has problems with bad weather. And it has $ 2.1 million against the salary cap next season.

That could be too rich for a team that will have to spend on some important items like Dupree and maybe Hargrave. Every dollar will count.

• Diontae Johnson He could be the next Steelers star in 2020. He caught four of his seven goals in this game for 54 yards and also averaged 12.0 yards on his two clearance returns.

Those two returns gave him the numbers he needed to qualify for league leaders. His 12.4-yard average led the league.

"Wait until next year when I do it all season," he told me after this game.

Wait, in fact.

Surprisingly, there were only seven clearback touchdowns in the NFL this season. Johnson had one of them. And he was terribly close a couple more times, despite being only the man who returned in the second half of the season.

He is a dynamic game creator. His appearance, along with that of James Washington, should give this offense some hope for 2020 with the return of Roethlisberger.

• Benny Snell He finished this game with 91 yards on 18 carries. Run hard and with bad intentions.

Snell finished this season with only eight carries less than James Conner. If you are looking for a reason why the Steelers hesitated on the stretch, look no further than Conner and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Conner's second half production consisted of 19 carries for 84 yards and five receptions for 15 yards spread over three games and seven quarters.

Smith-Schuster's production from week 9 was 12 catches for 109 yards on 24 goals, including two catches for six yards in this game on six goals.

Those two were Pro Bowl players in the skill position in 2018. Neither played like that in 2019. The injuries certainly played an important role in that. But so did the additional attention of the opposing defenses, at least in the case of Smith-Schuster.

• The Steelers have long believed that the way to handle quarterbacks running is to hit them every time they execute the reading option.

But, boy, they took him to the extreme in this game. Watt and Dupree had the task of hitting Robert Griffin III every time I ran the read option. And they did it at the expense of allowing the runners to do their thing.

The problem was that the rest of the defense had to account for the runners. And they didn't do a good job with that.

"We didn't stop the race. Some of that was for me," he said. Cam heyward. "I did not address it well. The trouble got out of control, and I don't think we really were offensive."

Too bad, because the Steelers were clearly on Griffin's head. Each time he was beaten after delivering it, he ran to the nearest officer and shouted for a penalty.

But, as Heyward pointed out, the Steelers didn't stop the race well enough, nor did anything offensive, to make it matter.

• If there is something positive to take out of this season, it is that Chris Boswell It is as automatic as it comes in terms of human kickers.

Justin Tucker apparently it's a cyborg, so it doesn't count. Tucker made his last field goal in this game as he slipped and fell, hitting him at home from 47 yards.

Boswell is very good. He missed two kicks throughout the season, one over 50 yards and the other when Berry had a bad grip.

But Tucker is at his own level.

• One of the defensive settings that I did not like in this game was a package that the Steelers used to bring Dan McCullers in the field while taking Watt from him.

I get it. The Steelers wanted to have another great body in the field while still covering the back. But there is no defense that needs to be elaborated that includes Watt leaving the field.

Watt didn't have his best game on Sunday, but he still finished with 5 tackles, half a sack, two quarterback hits and a forced loose ball.

The corner of the Patriots Stephon Gilmore I probably win the NFL Defensive Player of the Year, but nobody will convince me that he was a better player than Watt this season. Especially not after Gilmore was set on fire by Davante Parker all day Sunday in a loss to the Dolphins.

• Losing the last three games of the season certainly makes this season pale. But it was an interesting trip, sure.

There were many ups and downs, but this team was still relevant in some way in Week 17 despite being joined by rubber bands and chewing gum.

"I feel like a lot of guys on the team stood up, despite the adversity, despite the cards they gave us throughout the season," Dupree said. "The boys didn't bend the line. No one was soft. Everyone played hard. I respect everyone on this team a lot. We beat him and fight every day. It's been a long journey, we just have to win."

This was a team that showed a lot of character, it's hard to look at it and call it a failure. But it was a failure, nonetheless.

That was definitely the feeling in that locker room after this game. And that hunger will lead this team to the offseason.

"Sure," Haden told me. "Ready to return. Hopefully, Ben's elbow will come back. That will be sick. It's crap. After losing those last two games, we take it out of our own hands. We have to make sure when" we have it under control, we have to control it. " .

