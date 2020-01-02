Brydge iPad keyboard with trackpad revealed; own trackpad too

Loading...

We know since 2018 that a new Brydge iPad keyboard with trackpad was coming. The company advised us last October that it had working prototypes of both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch versions.

The company only gave us a glimpse of the new device at the time, but it has now revealed the price and rough timing …

Brydge says the keyboard is called the Pro +. The 11-inch version costs $ 199.99 and the 12.9-inch model $ 229.99. The first 500 pre-orders are sent at the end of February, the rest at the end of March.

Brydge Pro +

Our best-selling keyboard is now even better. Now with an integrated trackpad. Take your iPad to the next level.

With the same award-winning design, the Brydge Pro + has an oversized trackpad that is optimized to get the most out of the Assistive Touch features of iPadOS.

Available for the 12.9-inch and 11-inch iPad Pro models. Launch in Space Gray.

Beautifully designed from machined aluminum to match the iPad Pro in terms of design, quality and color.

The Brydge Pro + is designed to give the iPad Pro a better experience. We have created hardware that maximizes current functionality within iPadOS and as the accessibility features evolve and improve, the user experience becomes more intuitive.

LED-illuminated keys that offer the ultimate typing experience in low to no light. 3 levels of background lighting to meet your visibility requirements. A feature that is very useful when you need it the most.

Multi-tasking is made easy:

Access App Expose ’with a simple tap with three fingers on the trackpad.

Jump directly back to the home screen with a single tap in the bottom right corner or left corner of the iPad.

Open the dock from any app with a quick tap with two fingers on the trackpad.

Pre-orders have not yet been opened, but you can register for a notification on the company's website.

In addition to the Pro +, Brydge also offers a standalone iOS trackpad. Like the Apple Mac, it is multi-touch glass and has a battery life of three months. No information on prices or availability has yet been released.

However, don't get too excited. I had the chance to play with an example of a rival company that had taken its product off the market after Brydge sued it for patent infringement, and I was much less impressed than I expected.

Regarding the value of a trackpad on an iPad, I am honestly not sold. I expected to like it very much, because it seemed to offer the best of both worlds, but in practice I found it rather awkward. Even with the accessibility indicator set to the minimum size, this is pretty visual distraction and in use it never felt that it was faster or easier than just using the touchscreen – often the opposite.

View more photos of the Brydge iPad keyboard with trackpad below.

