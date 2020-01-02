Loading...

A former 49er and a current one are finalists for the 2020 class of the Professional Football Hall of Fame.

Bryant Young, who played 14 seasons in San Francisco, and Niners general manager John Lynch, who played 15 years in Tampa Bay and Denver, are among the 15 finalists.

Young is a four-time Pro Bowl lineman who won the Super Bowl in his rookie year with the 49ers in 1994. He is the franchise's all-time sack leader with 89.5 in 208 games played for the Niners.

He won the 1999 Comeback Player of the Year award, recording 11 catches that season after suffering a devastating broken leg the previous season.

After his career as a player, Young began training and eventually climbed into the defensive line coach position with the Atlanta Falcons for two seasons before resigning earlier last year. This is his first time as a finalist for the Salon.

Lynch has put together what can be a Super Bowl level list for the Niners, in his third year at work. Before moving to a concert in the main office, he was nine times sure of the Pro Bowl for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Denver Broncos, winning Super Bowl XXXVII under head coach Jon Gruden.

Receiver Isaac Bruce, who starred for years with the Rams before finishing his career with a two-year season in San Francisco, is also among the finalists.

Others in the group of finalists include former Steelers deep Troy Polamalu, former Colts receiver Reggie Wayne and former teammate Bruce Torry Holt.

The Hall of Fame selection committee will meet and elect its five-player 2020 class in Miami on February 1, a day before the LIV Super Bowl.