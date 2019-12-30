Browns request permission to interview Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels

Loading...

ESPN: Browns seeks permission to interview Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels

Panthers also expected to request an interview, Schefter reports

Updated: 9:23 AM EST December 30, 2019

Another regular season is over and, once again, other teams are expressing interest in stealing one of the brightest stars in the New England Patriots coaching staff. The Cleveland Browns have already asked permission to interview Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and the Carolina Panthers are expected to do the same, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. Both teams seek to fill vacancies as head coach. Cleveland recently fired head coach Freddie Kitchens after a season in which the team finished 6-10. Rumor has it that former Panther head coach Ron Rivera will go to the Washington Redskins. McDaniels almost left the Patriots for another job in 2018, when he was introduced to be introduced as the new head coach of the Indianapolis Colts before he decidedly declined that job. His agent reportedly left McDaniels for the fiasco. In January, while the Patriots were heading to their sixth Super Bowl championship, McDaniels interviewed Green Bay before stating that "the book is closed" about interviews for other head coach jobs. McDaniels is one of the oldest assistants of the New England head coach, Bill Belichick, who worked for him for two different periods, starting in 2001.

McDaniels almost left the Patriots for another job in 2018, when he was introduced to be introduced as the new head coach of the Indianapolis Colts before he decidedly declined that job. His agent reportedly left McDaniels for the fiasco.

In January, while the Patriots were heading to their sixth Super Bowl championship, McDaniels interviewed Green Bay before stating that "the book is closed" about interviews for other head coach jobs.

McDaniels is one of the oldest assistants of the New England head coach, Bill Belichick, who worked for him for two different periods, starting in 2001.

