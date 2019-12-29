Loading...

Brothers arrested in connection with shooting in Haverhill

Updated: 5:55 PM EST December 28, 2019

Lawrence's brothers were arrested after a shooting incident in Haverhill, police said. Haverhill police announced the arrests of Aidan Rodriguez, 20, and Isaac Rodgriguez, 18, on charges that include assault with intent to murder. No injuries were reported in the shooting, which occurred in the High Street and Jackson Street area. Police said the shooting caused property damage at 65 Jackson St. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Haverhill Police at 978-722-1551.

Lawrence's brothers were arrested after a shooting incident in Haverhill, police said.

Haverhill police announced the arrests of Aidan Rodriguez, 20, and Isaac Rodgriguez, 18, on charges that include assault with intent to murder.

No injuries were reported in the shooting, which occurred in the High Street and Jackson Street area. Police said the shooting caused property damage at 65 Jackson St.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Haverhill Police at 978-722-1551.

.