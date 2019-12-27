Brooklyn Nets Holiday's wish list: Come back, Kyrie

Loading...

The Brooklyn Nets knew that the 2019-20 season would be a transition season. The networks caused a stir in the summer when they acquired Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. Knowing that Durant would not be available to play, Brooklyn's expectations should have been relatively modest, at least in the short term. So far, the networks are doing justice to them, and it would be a surprise if Kenny Atkinson's team failed to make the playoffs. Nevertheless, there is a lot to be evaluated with a team that does not light the world on the ground in flames.

In this issue of our Holiday Wishlist series, we will break down what the networks will look for during the holiday season, including questions about the current roster and what may be in store for the future.

# 1: Kyrie Irving on the floor

Irving was expected to put a heavy strain on the networks this season. In eleven games, the All-NBA Guard scored an average of 28.5 points per game. Still, Irving hadn't been on the floor with a relatively enigmatic shoulder injury since mid-November, and while he was away, the nets were better than when playing. It is too early (and the sample size is too small) to handle Brooklyn's upward trend without irving, but with the future ahead, the networks need to know what they have on their roster. Irving and Durant are the biggest pieces, and Brooklyn could take a while to evaluate with its lead guard.

# 2: A stop on the wing

The nets have intriguing offenses ranging from Spencer Dinwiddie and Caris LeVert in the upper range to Joe Harris and Taurean Prince in supporting roles. From a defensive point of view, Brooklyn doesn't have a legitimate stopper, and that won't change when Durant returns. Prince had a good reputation on the defensive when he joined the NBA as a lottery winner from Baylor, but apart from a few flashes, he's an offensive specialist who doesn't do much defense at either point. Garrett Temple has been very helpful for the nets, but he's not a long-term opponent and the nets have to look beyond this season.

# 3: Answers with Caris LeVert and the rest of the supporting actors

Using the same prism as the team looking for defensive help on the wing, the nets have to find out everything, taking Irving and Durant into account. Dinwiddie was incredible in an offensive leading role, but does it go perfectly with Irving and Durant? What about LeVert? The former Michigan wing has intriguing attack potential, but its knight has disappeared from time to time, and LeVert's defenses leave something to be desired. Aside from a trade, Brooklyn's center duo of Jarrett Allen and DeAndre Jordan seem set, but there are a lot of question marks for 2020 and beyond. The networks should play the playoffs either way this season, but given the currently modest upward trend, the future must take precedence.

