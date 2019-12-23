British Vogue publishers dragged online for "elite" vacation plans

Loading...

Vogue publishers deaf to tone mock online for boasting of their elite vacation destinations.

In the foul piece "How Vogue publishers are having Christmas this year," British fashion editor Vogue Ellie Pithers is having a "spell" at Le Coucou in Méribel, where rooms designed by Pierre Yovanovitch start at $ 800. He will stop at Le Refuge de Solaise in Val d & # 39; Isère. "Only accessible through the chair lift, promises excellent star and fresh dust observation before breakfast."

Pithers aims to pass NYE: "Hopefully, wrapped in Paco Rabanne, turning a fondue fork, swinging the Minaudière de Chanel cable car from my shoulder."

Shopping publisher Naomi Smart is heading to El Coyol, an isolated villa on a private island overlooking Lake Nicaragua.

Olivia Singer, executive editor of fashion news, will go to "a seven-day detoxification program" at the Lanserhof spa in Austria that will include "intravenous vitamin drops" and minimal food, while wearing a cashmere suit and a Craig gown Green.

The publishers' wish lists included "a Leica camera", "a Hermès ceramic tray" and "diamonds, of course, a woman can dream!"

