British Heart Foundation calls for unwanted Christmas gifts

Loading...

The holiday season is one of the most generous times of the year, but BHF is appealing to those who are disappointed with Santa's offers to give them unwanted gifts, to help fight the grief caused by heart and circulatory diseases.

Although it is the thought that counts, it would not be Christmas without some missing gifts.

Although it is the thought that counts, it would not be Christmas without some missing gifts.

But rather than throwing away these items, BHF is appealing for quality donations to help support the vital work of the charity and to save unwanted items from landfill.

Allison Swaine-Hughes, director of retail at the British Heart Foundation, said: "We love the gifts you don't like!

"Our stores are open and we welcome everything from good quality clothes, shoes, handbags and jewelry to DVDs, CDs, books and toys for children.

"Electrical items can also be donated to one of our 180 furniture and electrical stores, so consider us when you offer this blender or coffee machine again.

"If you want to donate or reduce congestion after the holiday season, simply drop off your donations at your local BHF store or take advantage of our free collection service. Your quality items will be saved from landfills and will help us raise funds for vital research on heart and circulatory diseases. "

As the UK's largest charity retailer, the BHF's 740 stores help raise £ 30 million annually for vital research. Without generous public support, BHF could not continue to turn good deals into scientific breakthroughs.

Clothes and shoes that don't match accessories that you don't like, including books you've already read, BHF volunteers and store staff can turn unwanted gifts into money for heart research and help the environment. If you had an upgrade, the BHF can also take old speakers, clothes or anything that has been replaced with Christmas gifts.

Last year alone, BHF saved more than 74,000 tonnes of waste at landfills, helping to avoid the release of 53,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions into the landfill. 39; atmosphere. This included 15,000 tonnes of favorite clothing and 180,000 incredible sofas.

Each year 15,000 people in Yorkshire and the Humber lose their lives due to heart and circulatory diseases and currently 670,000 people live with these devastating conditions in the region. Donating unwanted items is an easy way to help the vital work of the charity, so it can speed up the search for new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat heart and circulatory diseases.

Donating to the charity couldn't be easier. Just head to your local store or go online to organize a free home collection and say goodbye to your Christmas mess.

For more information on how to donate to our stores or to organize your free collection, visit: bhf.org.uk/donate