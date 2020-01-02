Bret Michaels may have missed her New Year's Eve countdown live in Times Square

Loading...

Bret Michaels really dropped the ball when the ball fell.

The poisonous rocker performed at Matthew Gavin's end of the year party at the Marriott Marquis in Times Square, but his set was run over and he was still acting while the countdown to the end of the decade was happening outside.

While Michaels was still rocking, Page Six went out onto the rooftop terrace overlooking Times Square, only to realize that the famous Times Square ball was over.

Interestingly, Michaels made his own countdown once he finished his song, even though the rest of the city was already several minutes in 2020.

Event representatives insist that Michaels "100 percent counted down until midnight from the stage," alongside hosts Alyse Zwick and Rashad Jennings.

Tiffany had performed several songs before, including her great hit "I Think We’re Alone Now," venturing into the audience for people to dance. She returned to the stage for the countdown.

