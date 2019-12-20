Breakfast with Post 603 – The Reporter

Loading...

Applebee’s Grill + Bar is a veteran-friendly restaurant chain that is known for its delicious appetizers and entrees. But they don't serve breakfast.

This will change from 8 a.m. at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 28 when his location in Vallejo in 1041 Admiral Callaghan is associated with the American Legion Manuel L. Quezon Post 603 to prepare meals and raise money for a good cause.

This is the first time that the American Legion Post 603 has organized a Flapjack fundraising event, a program from www.Applebees.com to allow groups to use a restaurant after hours.

"We are very grateful to Applebee & # 39; s for this fundraising association where everyone wins because the $ 10 tickets are reasonable, we don't have to pay for a separate place or for catering costs, and most importantly, the funds raised will be to honor veterans during the celebration of the 75th anniversary of our publication in March 2020, "said Commander Arles DeMayo.

Post 603 has honored more than 1,700 veteran recipients of World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, peacetime and the Purple Heart Medal since 2011. They also helped the City of Vallejo, VCUSD , GVRD, Six Flags, Touro University, Cal Maritime, and Solano College in the acquisition of their Purple Heart designations. Breakfast will include pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausages, orange juice and coffee. Tickets will be sold at the door until 9 a.m. on December 28.

Post 603 is also raising funds by selling $ 18 7-Flags Lava Shield car wash cards that can be used at www.7FlagsCarWash.com stations in Vallejo, Vacaville, Fairfield and Citrus Heights.

$ 10 breakfast tickets and $ 18 car wash vouchers can be purchased by contacting Charles Palmares (530) 354-7967, Ray Hart (720) 548-7148, Gene LeMasters (916) 396-9066, Nestor Aliga (707) 853-0062, Arles DeMayo (707) 315-7184, or Paul Del Rosario (707) 246-0919.

– Néstor Aliga / Vallejo