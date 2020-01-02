Breakdown of WWE's 10 Best YouTube Videos of 2019

Loading...

As WWE's TV ratings dropped over the course of 2019, it should be noted that the immediate reach may not be as high as it was in the Attitude era, but the company's presence on social media is enormous.

A typical example: WWE's YouTube channel had almost 53 million subscribers at the time of printing. The 100 best videos of all time have been played over four billion times. That is a lot! The top 5 videos alone have up to 651 million views. (Who knew 110 million people wanted to watch John Cena kiss?)

Let's take a look at the 10 best WWE videos of 2019. Participation in 1st place is the only thing on the entire list that is classified as a sanctioned wrestling match, even if it's an arm match:

That's right: Not only Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley Armwrestling have the most hits on all the videos that WWE has released this year – 38 million and counting – it's almost twice the total video # 2. Remember that Braun Strowman has not won a single match at PPV since July and that Bobby Lashley is currently in a never ending cuckolding / marriage relationship. Braun reappeared in third place when he turned Mr. McMahon's limo in January 2019 and earned him another 19 million views.

With Strowman, the current AEW main organizer Jon Moxley moves to the first four places, whose departure as Dean Ambrose received 19 million views in April and was good enough for second place:

Ambrose reappears in fourth place as the virgin in need, where he is saved by Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins from the four-on-one victory in February. This was the start of the last run of the shield and earned 17 million clicks:

Reigns and the Undertaker appear several times on the list – they even share seventh place with almost 14 million views when the Deadman came to the rescue of the Big Dog in a random episode of Raw in June:

The only time women appear in the top 10 is 6th with Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. The wild brawl between all three WrestleMania 35 main organizers resulted in all three women being arrested – and almost 15 million views on YouTube:

The full list is below, compiled by Wrestling Online:

