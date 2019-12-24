Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was hospitalized after the fall

Loading...

By David Biller The Associated Press

Published on December 23, 2019 at 10:43 pm

Updated December 23, 2019 at 10:44 pm

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was hospitalized on Monday evening after a fall in the presidential residence.

Bolsonaro was taken to the Armed Forces Hospital in the Brazilian capital and underwent a problematic examination of his skull after a statement from the Presidency Communications Office.

The president will be under surveillance for six to twelve hours, it said.

The explanation provided no further details about the incident, but Brazilian media reported that Bolsonaro slipped into the bathroom and hit his head.

Earlier this month, Bolsonaro told advisers that he was extremely tired and demanded that his agenda be reduced by the end of the year.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

