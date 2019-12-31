Brazilian government updates tax relief program for technology companies

Loading...

The legal framework around tax incentives for the information technology sector was updated just after Christmas 2019.

The Lei da Informática (Computing Law) grants tax relief to companies operating in Brazil in the high-tech sector, including hardware, software and services, in exchange for investments in research and development.

President Jair Bolsonaro sanctioned on Friday (27) an update of the existing framework to meet the demands of the World Trade Organization (WTO) around the tax incentive model that can be provided to technology companies.

The changes were made after Japan and the European Union challenged, in the WTO, tax exemptions granted to Brazilian companies in various sectors, including technology. The complainants do not agree with the current tax agreements as a mechanism to stimulate investment in research and development and argue that there is a discrepancy between the provisions for local companies and international companies operating in the country.

According to a statement issued by the presidential office, the changes, which will be presented today to the WTO (31), will see the replacement of the current tax relief structure with a point-based system related to each of the stages for the production of goods and services in the country.

The framework adjustments will also see greater demands for the use of national components, as well as greater investment in R&D in exchange for tax credits. Effective since 1991, the current law provides for tax relief until 2029 to companies that have successfully passed the scrutiny of the Ministry of Science, Technology, Innovation and Communications.